The Legislature continues to grapple with the enormous impact of the COVID-19 emergency, and our job is made more difficulty by having to work remotely ourselves, but we are doing it.
In addition to voting on bills and work in our committees, legislators continue to hear from constituents and assist them as best we can with problems they are having with continuing issues such as unemployment insurance claims, claims for pandemic unemployment assistance for self-employed people, and other problems.
Last week, the House acted on some bills responding to specific problems caused by the emergency. H.947 deals with tax provisions for municipalities that were unable to adopt a budget because their scheduled meetings or votes could not happen once the emergency was declared. H.950 allows for remote rather than in-person witnesses to the signing of advance directive documents. Both these bills passed the House and were sent to the Senate.
H.948, which deals with quasijudicial municipal proceedings such as property tax appeals, passed second reading, but we may see some changes to one section before we vote on final passage. These bills are called “session law,” meaning that they do not become part of Vermont statute and are in effect only during this emergency.
On May 6, after our session adjourned, the House met as a caucus of the whole to openly discuss some major issues, most notably the backlog of unemployment and pandemic unemployment assistance claims. We heard from Brittney Wilson, the secretary of civil and military affairs, who is overseeing efforts regarding the backlog for the governor’s office. It was a challenging and difficult discussion, and it can be viewed on the live streaming link on the House webpage: bit.ly/vtunemploymentissues.
Broadband expansion
The Department of Public Service has a plan for getting broadband to all unserved locations in Vermont, using a portion of what will likely be a second round of federal relief assistance for states.
As I have discussed in previous reports, the COVID-19 crisis has focused a bright light on this issue as students, teachers, people needing non-emergency health care services and many employees suddenly found themselves having to do this over the internet. For those without access to broadband, either because of location or affordability, this is not possible.
The department’s plan is multi-layered and proposes several different approaches. It will attempt to get broadband to everyone, based on the minimum speeds defined by the federal government. That may be good in the short run but may not be sufficient in the longer run, as expectations for higher-speed broadband will continue to grow. There will be some tradeoffs, but I will be looking at these proposals’ both from the necessary short-term perspective as well as what it means for the long term.
The House Energy and Technology Committee, which I serve on, held a joint hearing with the Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday, May 12, which can be viewed here: bit.ly/vtbroadbandplan.
Unemployment
Many constituents who have been laid off temporarily or longer term, as well as self-employed people who are unable to work at this time, have sought help from their legislators in getting responses or help from the Department of Labor with their claims. For the constituents that I have submitted inquiries for, a number have told me that their issues have been resolved, but others are still frustrated by a variety of issues and glitches in the system, as well as the sheer backlog of claims that have to be worked through. I will continue to monitor the unresolved cases I have submitted. If you have not been in touch with me or another legislator, contact me and I’ll do my best to help resolve the problem.
Financial help for individuals
The Economic Services Division of the Department of Children and Families offers several assistance programs for individuals and families. These include 3SquaresVT (food stamps), fuel assistance, emergency assistance and Reach Up.
If you are struggling and could use help, visit dcf.vermont.gov/esd/contact-us or call 1-800-479-6151.
Rep. Avram Patt, a Democrat from Worcester, also represents Morristown, Elmore and Woodbury in the Vermont House of Representatives.