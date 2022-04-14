There are 13,000 Vermonters currently living with Alzheimer’s, and it is projected that there will be 17,000 by 2025. In the House Committee on Human Services, we have been taking testimony on S.206, which supports for families affected by Alzheimer’s and related disorders.
This bill starts to plan for the 30 percent projected increase by making sure Vermont has the needed services and support to care for the increased number of patients. It has become painfully obvious that we currently do not have the workforce or the resources to provide for this increase.
S.206 will provide greater integration of the work of the Governor's Commission on Alzheimer’s and Related Disorders, on which I serve, into the Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living’s plan on aging. It will require greater collection of data on the needs of individuals living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers.
On a related note, I proposed to the committee that we amend H.530, as proposed by Rep. Lucy Rogers, which is the same as S.141 proposed by Sen. Richard Westman, onto S.30. These bills create a silver alert system in Vermont, much like an Amber alert for children. Surprisingly, Vermont is one of a handful of states that does not have a public alert system to help locate individuals with cognitive impairment who have been reported missing and could need help.
We have started to take testimony from the Department of Public Safety. We hope to have S.206 voted out with H.530 by the end of the week.
I am pleased to report that Senate Committee on Health and Welfare passed H.153 Friday. I have been working on this bill with Rep. Theresa Wood of Waterbury for years. This bill develops a methodology to determine what it costs home and community-based service providers to provide care to older Vermonters. Its next stop will be Senate Appropriations, then the full Senate and Governor. H.153 passed the House on a unanimous voice vote in the first half of the biennium.
The human services committee passed S.72, which would update the interstate compact placing children. This bill allows Vermont to negotiate with 35 other states to develop terms for the placement of children who are in its custody. Vermont is currently part of the existing interstate compact negotiated over 30 years ago and is largely out of date.
The committee is starting to take testimony on S.90, which would establish an amyotrophic lateral sclerosis registry. This disease is also referred to as Lou Gehrig’s disease or ALS.
I am also following S.226, which would expand access to safe and affordable housing. Rep. Kate Donnally and I proposed changes to Act 250 in the Rural Economic Development Caucus bill, H.581. This bill proposes changes to neighborhood development areas that are part of designated downtowns and village centers, allowing additional development in areas under certain conditions.
We need to continue to find a balance that allows for affordable housing construction in villages centers and downtowns.
Dan Noyes, a Democrat from Wolcott, also represents Belvidere, Hyde Park and Johnson in the Vermont House of Representatives.
Log In
