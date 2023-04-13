Now that we are through crossover, both the Senate and House are dedicating significant time in committee to carefully review each other’s bills, take testimony and work on revisions as needed. The House Committee on Health Care, which I serve on, has been focusing primarily on three bills.
• EMS stabilization, H.236 — Emergency Medical Services are essential to towns and to the health and well-being of Vermonters. In 2022, EMS and first responders answered over 119,000 calls, not only providing important medical care but also transportation to medical facilities. While call volumes and community needs continue to rise, providers report critical underfunding and shortages.
This bill works to address these needs by increasing Medicaid EMS reimbursement rates to 100 percent, investing $1 million in training for personnel and funding a study to help provide recommendations for how to improve coordination and efficiency in the systems. H.236 also establishes a $500 income tax credit for EMS responders.
• Legally protected health care services, S.37 — This bill defines the services that are legally protected in Vermont for gender-affirming and reproductive health care. It also outlines important legal protections for health care providers and clarifies that no health care provider will be subject to professional disciplinary action solely based on providing gender-affirming care or abortions.
Provisions in the bill ensure insurance coverage for these health care services. Representatives from Blue Cross Blue Shield, MVP Health Care and Medicaid testified that they support this bill and that these services have been a part of essential benefits for many years.
S.37 also addresses unfair and deceptive practices as they may pertain to pregnancy centers. Finally, the act allows for retail drug outlets and post-secondary schools to make emergency contraception available.
• Transportation of people who need psychiatric care, S.47 — In emergency circumstances, law enforcement and mental health care providers often work together to de-escalate situations and help transport individuals to safe locations for psychiatric evaluation and care. This bill clarifies roles and responsibilities to safeguard individuals’ rights and to make the process as safe as possible for all involved.
If work continues at its current pace, these bills are slated to pass out of committee and be voted on by the House this session. Contact mcarpenter@leg.state.vt.us with questions and comments or call 802-793-4679 to leave a message.
House and Senate sessions and committee hearings are livestreamed or recorded. Bills, testimony and committee agendas can be found at the legislature.vermont.gov website.
Melanie Carpenter, a Democrat from Hyde Park, also represents Belvidere, Wolcott and Johnson in the Vermont House of Representatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.