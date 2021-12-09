The four-lane road that runs through Oxford, Mich., first passes by the Collier’s family-run bowling alley. When I was 8, I bowled in a team league. The Collier children were in that same league, and the family gave my team a last place champions trophy pin that sits on my desk right now.
The Collier family lived right down the street from Ethan Crumbley. As far as I know, they still do.
Next door to the bowling alley, before the Sunday league, most everyone would unironically eat at the Elias Brothers’ Big Boy. Little League fields sat next to the high school where four children were recently shot and killed by another child, Ethan Crumbley.
After games, everyone would pile into their respective coach’s pickup truck and drive that four-lane road to the local McDonalds. If you were lucky, you might go to the ice cream store for Superman ice-cream — a uniquely weird midwestern combination of blue, yellow and red ice cream of unknown flavor and origin, though most people believe that it was a Stroh family invention.
There are social divisions in southern Michigan, no doubt, but there’s really no room for snobbery. Eating at the Big Boy, bowling, going to McDonalds, riding in the back of a pickup truck on the highway, eating ice cream that has a Pollack-effect on the digestive system — that’s the good stuff. Money, success, stability — those things are hard to come by and fleeting in southern Michigan.
In regular swings, a good majority of a town suddenly gets laid off. Booms and busts are real in places like Oxford.
I went to school with the Stroh great grandkids. Weatherly Stroh allegedly had a crush on my brother, and Gary Stroh coined the insult “G,” and I still don’t know what it means. The Strohs may have invented Superman ice cream and Stroh’s brewery may have been the third largest in the world at one time, but Forbes will still run the story “How to Blow $9 Billion: the Fallen Stroh Family” a couple decades later.
Like I said, southern Michigan is a place of booms and busts.
Hunting is important in Oxford. The town sits right on the edge of where Michigan transitions from the urban auto industry to the woods, farms and open spaces that define most of the two peninsulas. Hunting and fishing is a big part of letting people know that you belong on the northern end of that border, not with the rich people in Birmingham.
Not that everyone hunted, but it was important to at least look like you did. If you didn’t have the patience for the woods, you flew that flag with a bunch of four wheelers, camo, a pickup truck and guns. Oxford, and southern Michigan in general, is big on guns.
This may be the part where the readers split in two. One set says, “Wonderful, I’m about to read an anti-gun piece by a fellow anti-gunner.” The other says: “Wonderful (sarcastically), I’m about to read another anti-gun piece by a lib.” I am not really either one.
I have given lectures on the meaning of the 2nd Amendment — formal, legal lectures, not dinner table lectures. I am certain the framers of the Constitution knew what firearms did, and I’m pretty sure that they knew what had been accomplished with firearms during the Revolutionary War. Since it’s in the Bill of Rights, I am also certain that the 2nd Amendment was a citizen right and not a governmental one. I am also certain that the 2nd Amendment is meant to be a check against tyranny. At that time of ratification, this was a very real protection against English loyalists. No doubt as well, the framers saw government as subservient to the citizens, not vice versa.
I write not to defend or oppose the 2nd Amendment, however, because that all seems a bit theoretical at this point.
Over the last couple of decades, I have been informally counting the number of successful home-invasions thwarted and the beating-back of American tyranny with firearms. I have measured my unofficial tally of those events versus the number of children — little kids that just want to eat ice cream, bowl, eat at McDonalds, laugh with their friends, hug their stuffed animals, hug their moms and their dads — ripped apart by weaponry that is excellent at killing kids but, in modern times, pretty ineffective against despotism.
Hate Joe Biden, fine. Hate the Cuomos. Hate Trump. Hate Mitch McConnell. Hate Bloomberg. Hate Nancy Pelosi. Fine. It is not so irrational to feel that these individuals — who are in the stratosphere of elitism, power and wealth — do not understand and do not adequately represent the interests of those who fall far below their apex of wealth and power.
But should rational mistrust consume us to the point that we don’t care for each other, that we don’t work on solutions to the problems that most of us face every day — work, bills, stress, time, raising our children?
Why do we spend so much energy hating and fighting each other for what is essentially a shared distrust of the system — both left and right — and ignore the cold hard facts of our lives and the world we live in?
The fact is that school shootings are a regular occurrence, and no one, no other country even comes close to our count of dead school children.
The 2nd Amendment is not a right of utility unto itself, it is part and parcel of a design meant to ensure that United States citizens can live good and decent lives. I would think that, at the very least, that would mean protecting the most innocent among us. Don’t we all want to say that we’ve done everything that we can to make sure that a child isn’t ripped in half and draped over a Crayola box?
Hate me, and whatever message you think I’m imparting. But please, do yourself a favor, take a niece, a nephew, grandkid, go with a neighbor and their kids, and drop them off at an elementary school. If you take your children to school, you already know what I’m talking about. After you watch their little footsteps skip to the school, and watch backpacks adorned with tradable stuffties disappear through the door, think about what every Sandy Hook parent saw 11 days before Christmas in 2012, or what those Oxford parents just dealt with while the rest of us settle into holidays with our loved ones.
Please, just think about it.
And, please, don’t say to yourself, “First thing Hitler did was to take away the weapons.” Yeah, and so did Australia after the first incident of their children and elderly being ripped to shreds by military-grade weaponry. And guess what? Mass civilian shootings stopped, and they did not suddenly fall under a tyrannical regime.
Sometimes, We the People need to take care of each other.
Chandler Matson is an attorney who practices from Lamoille County.
