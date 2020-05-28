All of us at Northern Vermont University are greatly relieved that the immense value that our school and Vermont Tech-Randolph bring to Vermont has been recognized and that the former chancellor of the Vermont State Colleges withdrew his proposal to close the campuses in Johnson, Lyndon and Randolph.
However, we also recognize that business cannot continue as usual. Significant challenges, greatly exacerbated by COVID-19, call for a right-sizing and substantial transformation of the entire Vermont State Colleges System.
Northern Vermont University’s two campuses are vital for northern Vermont’s economy. Their total economic impact is estimated at $113 million annually. The university also provides critical access for students in pursuit of higher education.
More than half of NVU’s students are first in their family to attend college. And 70 percent of the students at Johnson and Lyndon are Vermonters who live relatively close to our campuses. Many of these students would not attend college at all if NVU did not exist.
But change is needed if Northern Vermont University is to continue to exist, to be an economic engine for northern Vermont, and to be a vital academic tool for Vermonters. The NVU Strong advisory committee has been formed to help develop these changes and secure the university’s future. By the end of this month, the committee will recommend ways to right-size NVU, make it financially sustainable, and ensure that the university can serve Vermont students and communities for generations to come.
The advisory committee’s task is not easy. The financial challenges facing the state colleges system are real and they are sobering. The number of Vermonters of college age has steadily declined. State support has been low for years. Now, the university has buildings that are unnecessarily big, yet must be maintained.
Combine those with the fiscal pressures of COVID-19 and the damage inflicted on enrollments by the former chancellor’s shutdown proposal have created a perfect storm.
To continue to serve Vermonters into the future, Northern Vermont University’s budget will need to be reduced by 15 to 25 percent a year, starting in July 2021. That reduction that cannot be achieved with small changes or overcome by local fundraisers. It is a reduction that calls for substantial change, innovation and modernization.
The NVU Strong advisory committee is meeting throughout this month and will deliver recommendations to university President Elaine Collins by May 31. The committee is considering nearly 200 ideas and suggestions from local residents, students, faculty and staff, and from messages collected via NVU’s website. In these ideas, we are seeing the innovation and creativity that our communities are known for. You can follow the committee’s work at northernvermont.edu/strongfuture.
COVID-19 has disrupted everything. It has brought suffering, financial hardship and uncomfortable changes. Yet it has also presented an opportunity to make changes that, if done right, will be good for the long-term health of our society.
Right-sizing Northern Vermont University today will help ensure that it remains an educational resource and an economic engine for generations to come. All of us at the university are confident that this committee will harness Vermonters’ innovation, creativity and common sense and develop a sustainable plan for the future.
Nolan Atkins is provost of Northern Vermont University.