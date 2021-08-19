Alan Baker gives us a skewed perspective on Ben and Jerry’s boycott in the occupied Palestinian territories. The public already finds it impossible to understand the intransigent conflict between Israelis and Palestinians. Ambassador Baker’s polemic muddies the water, ruining any chance for an increase in clarity. (“Ambassador questions Ben & Jerry’s anti-Israel moves,” News & Citizen, Aug. 12, 2021)
Charging Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, founders of Ben & Jerry’s, with antisemitism would be laughable if it weren’t so defensive and inaccurate. They’re Jewish. They care enough to protest the injustice that is the source of continuing Palestinian misery, indignation and defiance — like the biblical prophets of old like Micah, who risked his life 2,700 years ago at the altar of convenient denial, reminding the leaders of his time what God wants beyond injustice.
“What does the Lord require of you? Do justice, love kindness, and walk humbly with your God.” (Micah 6.8)
After my daughter experienced discrimination and was deported by the Israeli defense forces when she lived in 2008 for a year with a Christian Palestinian family in Bethlehem, Jewish friends referred me to Peace Now, a courageous advocacy group in Israel that has sought for 40 years to make Israeli policy more equitable and fairer for the Palestinian people.
Americans for Peace Now works tirelessly in the United States to connect Jews, Christians, Muslims and the secular community to advocate for change.
The issues are complex and multifarious. To focus on one particular issue that represents the entire problem, look no further than the illegal Israeli settlements on stolen Palestinian land, something ambassador Baker conveniently omits from his long diatribe. Over the course of 70 years since the creation of the modern state of Israel, the government has steadily usurped the authority and sovereignty of the Palestinian people, especially in the West Bank, which it annexed from Jordan.
For decades now, new walls are erected to separate farmers from their land — land that had been in Palestinian hands for centuries. Water sources are diverted from Palestinian communities to serve these illegal settlements. Just this past week, the new Israeli government announced another new settlement. The situation in East Jerusalem, according to Peace Now, has become even more tense as Palestinian locals there — Christians and Muslims — are forced out.
Bottom line: A vast majority of Israelis and Palestinians feel a desperate longing for peace and coexistence. This vast majority gets shunted aside by extremist right-wing Zionist groups and extremist left-wing Islamist terrorists. The extremists control the agenda. People who long for a fair two-state solution and equal rights and treatment for marginalized Palestinian communities are irresponsibly ignored. U.S. policy goes along with it.
When I visited the Holy Land in 2013, our Christian tour group was served well by the partnership of an Israeli Jewish guide and a Palestinian Muslim bus driver. I’d finish the tour early and talk with them about their cooperation. They laughed at my naivete.
“We just want peace,” they both said. They were appalled by the extremists who called the shots.
Israel’s security is ironically severely compromised by its unjust, unfair treatment of the Palestinian people. No one except extremists challenge Israel’s right to exist as a nation state. If it truly wants to be secure, its policies need to be adjusted so that the diverse people in the region — both Palestinian citizens within its borders and Palestinians in the occupied territories — are treated with respect, equity and appropriate allocation of resources.
If Israel wants to call itself a democracy, it needs to practice it, and put away its degrading, demoralizing treatment of the Palestinians in its orbit. The ambassador would have us think that a noble organization like Vermonters for Justice in Palestine is a fringe group that manipulates public opinion. On the contrary, it is his own narrative that obscures the truth about Israeli injustice.
The center of this debate is with nonviolent prophetic voices like Cohen and Greenfield who are, yes, ambassador, using the clout of their reputations, to advocate for what’s right in the face of a nation on the wrong path with its policies.
To love Israel is to advocate for reforming her missteps. Calling the action of the ice cream makers antisemitic is like calling Americans who advocate for racial justice here anti-American. It doesn’t pass the test of serious dialogue, serious encounter and serious change.
Michael Caldwell lives in North Wolcott.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.