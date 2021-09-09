Over the past few weeks, I have had the opportunity to speak with several friends in faith about the importance of getting vaccinated during this new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the congregations I serve have been clear in our support of vaccines and the need to get vaccinated, I feel a need to speak a little more deeply to this as many within the Lamoille faith community question the need of vaccinations in church.
These questions stem from faith. Christians put their trust in God as a healing God. It therefore makes sense that we should question putting our faith in a vaccine when we look to God to look after and provide healing in our lives.
I know this mode of thinking evokes strong emotions from many in our community from both sides of the vaccination issue. It is a long-held Christian belief that there is healing through faith and prayer, and I am not just talking about thinking happy thoughts. I’m talking about raising the dead, restoring sight to the blind — mind-blowing miracle sorts of stuff!
Christianity has long held that God speaks to us in ways we do not fully understand and putting our faith in God when going through hardship is one way of trusting things will be OK. Prayer is a means of communicating trust. It is also a way of bringing people together around those who need help.
In Christianity the healing power of prayer is often seen as a communal activity, and I hope that may help people understand a little as to why it is so difficult for many Christians to stay away from the sanctuary during a pandemic. But I would also hope that this might point out to my sisters and brothers of faith why it is so important to listen to the science, to look at the facts and to think about the health and well-being of our faith family.
Christian tradition encourages us to accept that God speaks to us in ways we do not understand. And, while this pandemic has certainly pushed me to change the ways I seek God in the world, I feel that the true spiritual healing of church would call us to put the health of others first.
Jesus calls us to love one another as we love God (Mark 12:30, Matthew 22:37-39). The healing power of the church should encourage us to listen to facts and faith. We have seen how getting vaccinated and wearing masks can help to make a healthier community, and so all of us who profess the love of Christ should wrestle with that healing call.
Would Christ put tradition before the life of a brother or sister? Is that the love of God? Is that what church is for?
Coming to church should be a healing activity. It should open our hearts to the healing realities of being a community that cares for the physical and spiritual needs of one another, as God loves and cares for us.
So please, preach the gospel of love, get vaccinated and mask up for the good of all.
Rev. Devon Thomas serves the Second Congregational Church in Jeffersonville, Second Congregational Church in Hyde Park, and the United Church of Bakersfield and Fairfield.
