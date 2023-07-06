Every season in Vermont has its hazards. Winter has storm warnings and advisories. April has mud. September and early October have the dreaded tour buses.
And summer has ticks.
Those creepy creatures you can’t even see who engorge themselves on your blood and expose you to the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi. In other words, the little buggers can give you Lyme disease.
Common though ticks are, they are very serious. The Vermont Department of Health website says, “Over half of the black-legged ticks recently collected in Vermont tested positive for B. burgdorferi.” (Learn more at healthvermont.gov)
If you find a tick, remove it as quickly as possible. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provides tick removal information at cdc.gov/lyme/removal/index.html. Some information from that site includes:
• Use clean, fine-tipped tweezers to grasp the tick as close to the skin’s surface as possible.
• Pull upward with steady, even pressure. Don’t twist or jerk the tick.
• After removing the tick, thoroughly clean the bite area and your hands with rubbing alcohol or soap and water.
• Never crush a tick with your fingers. Dispose of a live tick by putting it in alcohol, placing it in a sealed bag/container, wrapping it tightly in tape, or flushing it down the toilet.
The Vermont Department of Health explains: “Early symptoms of Lyme disease typically begin three to 30 days after a tick bite, and can include:
• Erythema migrans rash
• Headache
• Fever
• Chills
• Muscle pain
• Joint pain
• Fatigue
Tick bites do not all look the same. If you have any of the above symptoms or are concerned about an insect bite, speak to a medical professional right away, as it’s important to start treatment as soon as possible. If you do not have a doctor, Lamoille Health Partners Express Care can see you. Call 802-888-5639 for Morrisville and 802-253-4853 for Stowe.
Other community events
• Train to work in the culinary field: Capstone’s Morrisville Kitchen four-week culinary training program starts Monday, July 10, and is a great chance to learn culinary methods and applications in a hands-on environment. Students who attend every day will receive $100 Visa gift card each week. Apply at capstonevt.org.
• Lamoille Valley Rail Trail celebration: Gov. Phil Scott and Sen. Bernie Sanders will celebrate the completion of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail on Saturday, July 15, from 7 a.m.-8 p.m., getting to Morristown around the middle of the day. See the schedule at railtrails.vermont.gov/celebration.
• Lamoille Area Coaching Collaborative pizza bake and party: Discuss how to make youth sports in our communities even better on Monday, July 24, 5-7 p.m., Legion Field, 55 School St., Johnson. Register at healthylamoillevalley.org/pizza-party.
• Construction 101: Hands-on instruction, trade credentials and job placement for six weeks starting Monday, July 10, with a training stipend. Information: jschake@resourcevt.org or dj.masi@vermont.gov, 802-793-8309.
And, finally, prices just went up at the dump, so arrive prepared.
Happy summer, and watch out for ticks.
Emily Rosenbaum is the initiative director of the Lamoille Working Communities Challenge, a grant out of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston; backbone partner is United Way of Lamoille County. She can be reached at emily@uwlamoille.org (preferred) or 802-888-3252.
