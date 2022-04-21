Vermont’s landmark Act 250 law has been instrumental in sustaining the Vermont we love. Its regulations have helped balance the preservation of our unique landscape with the economic needs of Vermont communities. However, Act 250 was developed over 50 years ago and our state has evolved greatly in the years since.
It’s time to modernize Act 250 to better serve the needs of today’s businesses and rural communities.
The House’s rural economic development working group, also known as the rural caucus, is a tri-partisan group of Vermont lawmakers who share a goal of advancing measures that strengthen and support Vermont's rural communities, which are historically underserved by state funding and policy. We also share a goal of being responsible stewards so that Vermonters and visitors can enjoy our state’s working lands for generations into the future.
Right now, the Legislature is considering several Act 250-related bills already in motion, like H.492, S.226 and S.234. Working with the rural caucus, I’m advocating changes to these and other bills that both sustain our working landscape and meet the economic needs of Vermont’s rural communities. A survey of rural caucus members demonstrates majority support for:
• Easing housing regulations for downtowns and village centers where development is strategic and sustainable.
• Modernizing permitting conditions for forest products processing facilities.
• Easing regulations for accessory on-farm businesses.
• Ensuring that a reformed Act 250 doesn’t unnecessarily limit working lands and rural communities.
Rural communities are founded on working lands. The sustainability of these communities depends on the sustainability of the businesses based within them. In the final weeks before adjournment, I'll be pushing for a balanced package to modernize this vital policy.
After 50 years, it’s well past time.
Katherine Sims, a Democrat, represents the Orleans-Caledonia district and the towns of Albany, Barton, Craftsbury, Glover, Greensboro, Sheffield and Wheelock.
