I cannot think of a moment like this in my lifetime. This is a time of deep uncertainty. We are facing an unknown future.
Who will be struck by COVID-19? Who will it bypass? Can members of our community get the food and basic items needed? Have they run out? How long will this virus linger? What are the personal and communal economic ramifications?
Who might die? How can we confront anxiety and/or loneliness? Will we be safe?
It is already tragic and getting worse. We send our blessings of healing and comfort to those impacted by this disease and to the families that have lost loved ones.
What I do know is that we have the strength within us to face it through our actions. Vermont is a remarkable place, and Lamoille County is a tightly knit community.
As we seek to curb the increase of this disease, we must still cultivate “non-physical connection.” As one of my rabbis, Art Green, said: “The soul, too, can fall ill.” We are blessed in this time to be able to reach out with such ease. In fact, we need to reach out.
What comfort and joy can I bring to others? Pick up the phone. Make a video chat. Drop an email. Seek out friends, community members and neighbors.
What this disease has shown us is how interconnected this world truly is. Let us use the modern power in our hands to stay connected. For example, like so many other organizations, our synagogue has gone virtual for our programs and services. For those interested, feel free to join us at jcogs.org if you are able.
As we move through this pandemic, let’s continue to be creative in our connection and support of others.
There is also an issue of equity at this moment. It is our obligation to make sure that the most in need get what they need. One of our JCOGS members wrote to me last week: “It is the poor and vulnerable that most suffer, as I am sure they are now — if I can be of help, please let me know.”
As I write, our local social service agents, faith communities, schools, businesses, government officials, law enforcement and community members are all rallying together to make sure that the needs of this moment will be met, including emergency housing for homeless who may be, God forbid, struck by this disease, helping families feed their kids when out of school, running errands for folks who are homebound, financial support for those who lose income due to COVID-19, and on.
Social service organizations are the best prepared to lead our helping actions, and I urge you to keep up with those organizations that serve our most vulnerable populations to find out what they need.
Please ask your friends and community for the help that you need. And keep your eyes and ears out for ways that we can all do our part to stay connected in these uncertain times.
Tihiyu bri’im: May we be healthy and safe.
David Fainsilber is the rabbi for the Jewish Community of Greater Stowe.