I am Miriam (Denneboom) Rosenbloom of Hyde Park, and I am the daughter of Holocaust survivors from The Netherlands.
My parents both survived by hiding through the goodness and courage of Dutch citizens — Gentiles — who stepped forward and provided shelter at tremendous personal risk. My father was the only survivor in his family, and the full details of what happened the day his family was rounded up, are just now being uncovered, almost 80 years later.
These new details came through the website of the Jeffersonville-based Vermont Holocaust Memorial I cofounded with other Vermont women who are immediate descendants of Holocaust survivors, and who made their post-war homes in the United States and Canada.
Earlier this year, the organization received an email seeking to connect with me, and to exchange information about my family’s Holocaust story of survival. The words “astonished” and “grateful” cannot adequately describe my reaction to receiving this email, 80 years later.
Albert Fischer Jr. of The Netherlands, wrote:
“I am exploring the history of my father’s good friend Ezra Denneboom. Ezra is an uncle of Miriam and was murdered in Sobibor (a Nazi concentration camp). My father is 97 years old and doing reasonably well, and his name is also Albert. As I told him about Miriam, he is keen to get in touch with her.
“My father still has the personal letters from Ezra which Ezra wrote from the Dutch camp Westerbork (a Dutch ‘transit’ camp, from which Jews and others were sent to Auschwitz and Sobibor for extermination) to him. In those letters he described the camp and some other details of life there. My father also has Ezra’s Star of David. (The yellow cloth badge mandated by the Nazis to publicly identify all Jewish men, women, and children.)
“Let me offer related history: Since 1925, my grandfather, Izak Denneboom, was the Director of the Rudelsheimstichting in Hilversum, a home for children who were mentally challenged. My grandmother, father and two uncles resided there, along with the staff and some 69 children. When the Nazis invaded The Netherlands, dark times followed and on April 16, 1942, the students and all their belongings were transferred to another location and the staff of the Wehrmacht confiscated Rudelsheimstichting and transformed it into a regional headquarters.
“On March 19, 1943, Izak, his wife and family were rounded up, and soon after, all of them were murdered at Sobibor. My father was the only one to have escaped the roundup that fateful day. He eventually made his way to Amsterdam, where he remained in hiding until the end of the war. … Nevertheless, I was therefore happy to note that a few months ago (Albert Sr.) suddenly came up with the letters from Ezra with the request that he wanted to see his commemorative stone … This week he was very happy to hear from you (Miriam) and is keen to talk.”
And so, a video call was arranged March 7 with my sister Anne (from Banff, Alberta) and brother Jack (from Collingwood, Ontario) with Albert Sr., and we learned much about Ezra’s life and ultimately, tragic story.
At 17, Ezra and Albert Sr. were good high school friends in Hilversum and walked home together every day after school. They knew each other well and shared good times together — one Jewish, one not. Through the resistance, of which Albert Sr.’s mother was a part, Ezra was able to secure a hiding place in a home on the Amstel, in Amsterdam.
Albert Sr. often brought food to Ezra and word of the outside world to him while in hiding. After visiting frequently for some three months, Albert Sr. arrived to find that Ezra was no longer there. He had been rounded up by the Nazi’s and taken to Westerbork, a transit camp in the north. He left behind his ID card and yellow Star of David, which Albert Sr. found.
But contact with each other did not stop. Ezra wrote two postcards and a letter in June 1943 asking for warm clothes, shaving gear and food, which were packaged and sent. Ezra writes that he doesn’t see his parents or brother but does see many friends and acquaintances from Hilversum in the barracks.
He tells of life in the camp and hard work he endures. However, there are many cryptic references, most probably for security reasons. It appears he knows nothing of his pending fate, as he writes his last letter on June 26 and is murdered in Sobibor soon after.
At age 97, Albert Sr. finally felt it time to share these artifacts and stories with his children, and with my siblings and myself.
From this improbable and distant connection, over geography and time, I plan to soon visit the entire Fischer family in Zeist, The Netherlands, for the anniversary of the liberation of our beloved home country for what will, undoubtedly, be an emotional and heartfelt reunion.
•••
For more on Miriam’s family story of survival and other Vermont Holocaust connections visit holocaustmemorial-vt.org.
