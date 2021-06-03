Lamoille County has been consistently second or third in the state for the highest percentage of eligible residents who have received at least one dose of the vaccine. This is a huge point of pride, both because we have amazing health-care workers and pharmacists and because we’ve taken the steps we need to take to protect our community.
If you haven’t yet gotten vaccinated, it is free. You can get an appointment at a state-run clinic or a pharmacy, and most have same day or next day appointments. There are also walk-in clinics every day. Multiple locations are offering Pfizer, which is approved for 12 and up, including school clinics and Kinney and CVS in Morrisville. CVS is offering walk-in vaccination for 12 and up, so if you are in the area, swing by. To learn more about ways to get vaccinated, go to healthvermont.gov/covid-19/vaccine/getting-covid-19-vaccine.
As the virus comes under control, the ways we care for our community are shifting. We’re facing the gargantuan task of restarting our economy, and it won’t just start right up. We’re facing this challenge along with the rest of the country and the world. The numerous parts of a healthy economy are interconnected, and the formal and informal systems that support employment have lain largely dormant for over a year.
Employers are understandably frustrated that they cannot find employees as we vault into summer. A lot of the informal systems that supported employment — such as ride sharing — are no longer in place and need to be rebuilt. Potential employees have to recreate these supports in order to find work, and it can be daunting.
“There’s a lot of folks who don’t have consistently reliable transportation,” said Emily Neilsen, school attendance specialist at the Lamoille Restorative Center. “It’s a lot of effort for people to figure out how transportation is going to work.”
Parents in particular are beset by child care woes, which have been exacerbated by the pandemic.
“The child care options even in the best of times are super limited,” Neilsen said. “That’s especially true in the summer when people try to piece together camps and the hours don’t always line up with work hours.”
Some employers are flexible about hours, but not all can be.
This summer, with camps often operating at limited capacity, families are scrambling to find options. Camps are often expensive, and by the time families find assistance paying, spots can get filled, Neilsen said.
The pandemic also exacerbated some emotional barriers, with many more students out of school for physical and mental health reasons this year. Neilsen says this year has made it hard for people to work, as “parents can’t always keep jobs if their student has barriers to attending school regularly.”
Our community will need to seek solutions to these persistent barriers as we rebuild our economy.
Career training is also critical, as new people are entering the workforce and many people are rethinking career choices. Starting June 21 at Green Mountain Technology and Career Center in Hyde Park, Construction 101 is a six-week, intensive class where students get experience and certification in high demand construction trades while earning a stipend, and then get job placement assistance. If you or someone you know is interested in a career in construction, visit resourcevt.org to learn more.
Business owners and employers who are interested in helping build a workforce in their field can partner with VocRehab Vermont’s Summer Career Exploration Program. This program supports young people, ages 14 to 21, on their journey to explore careers, job training and employment. To learn more about how your business can be part of this program, contact DJ Masi, 793-8309, dj.masi@vermont.gov, or Diana Lee, 696-8855, dlee@vabir.org.
Youth between the ages of 16 and 24 looking for employment or training opportunities can find a lot of support from the Department of Labor by going to labor.vermont.gov/vyep.
We will, of course, need to continue to care for those who are facing particular needs. If you or a loved one is contending with challenges related to substance use, there are resources in the community to help. Medication-assisted treatment gets life-saving medication to people with substance use issues, and also helps to decrease incarceration rates and emergency department visits. Call 802-888-6009 to find out if medication-assisted treatment treatment is right for you or a loved one.
North Central Vermont Recovery Center offers a wide array of supports, including daily meetings and groups for those seeking support with addictive behaviors. Most meetings are now in person. For those concerned with the destructive behavior of loved ones, join Families Anonymous on Monday evenings. Visit ncvrc.com for meeting schedules and other supports.
Finally, Everyone Eats will be phasing out at the end of the month. School districts will provide meals throughout the summer for all those 18 and under, regardless of whether they are students in the schools. Contact your local school district for more information.
Vermont Foodbank has a new food box program. Full Plates VT will distribute fresh and shelf-stable food boxes at drive through events across Vermont. For more information, income requirements, and registration, visit vtfoodbank.org or call 833-670-2254.
The past 15 months have shown us that the Lamoille Valley takes care of our community. In the next 15 months, we’ll tackle all sorts of complexities with that same spirit of community, ingenuity and compassion.
Emily Rosenbaum is the public information officer for the Lamoille Area Health and Human Services Response Command Center, a group of over 30 organizations collaborating to better serve our area. You can reach her at emily.rosenbaum@lah2s-rcc.org.
