The water is a silky smooth as ever, crystal clear with a side of brilliant sunshine and slow moving, puffy white clouds, the likes of which we’ve seen too infrequently since Memorial Day and here we are on the cusp of Labor Day. Mornings are already steeped in the usual September fog, with bright yellow school buses, a dappling of orange maples and blinking red lights illuminating the morning commute.
Somewhere, as we waited for summer to come to its senses, it’s now quietly slipping out the screen door.
The pond is not nearly as warm as it was a week or two ago — a couple of 40-degree nights will do that — but it’s still tolerable and warmer than the air on this chilly afternoon, which would be closer to normal six weeks down the road. I immediately grimace at my own strident use of the word “normal” and all its implications, especially considering every outlandish variation of what we once considered routine.
But if this weekend marks the last gasp of summer, it’s forecast to be a fitting farewell with the kind of conditions we’ve forever associated with perfect, carefree days, cool, moonlit nights, and no small amount of predictability, where — if not a perfect prognosis — we could minimally expect our weather to fall within a certain range. That has become nearly impossible.
Swaths of South America recently experienced temperatures approaching 100 degrees, not especially unusual other than the fact it was the middle of winter. Our longtime Florida friends, with whom we waited out hurricane Ian a year ago on a Cape Cod beach, are monitoring the status of their St. Petersburg home from miles away as another “once-in-a-lifetime” storm ravages the coastline. The short videos of neighborhoods we’ve walked through, now underwater, are disturbing.
What does remain readily predictable, yet still alarming, is the response by Republican presidential candidates if they believed human behavior was causing climate change. Like hooded birds of prey or blinded mules they lean in to GOP orthodoxy, quietly hiding in plain sight until one blames the media.
None rise above their timidity to tell the truth. A truth as it turns out, that goes back longer than we could begin to imagine, before any of us was born and mass production of the automobile still many decades away.
A 19th century woman’s rights activist, artist, inventor and amateur scientist, Eunice Newton Foote, discovered what would eventually be called the greenhouse effect, connecting the warming of certain gasses by sunlight and rising carbon dioxide levels to higher atmospheric temperatures.
Foote published a paper in 1856 — the first such publication by an American woman in a scientific journal in the field of physics — demonstrating the absorption of heat by CO2 and water vapor, theorizing that fluctuating levels of carbon dioxide would alter the climate.
According to John Vaillant, writing in “Fire Weather,” Foote’s conclusions included “an ominous warning that would have gone unnoticed in a horse-drawn, steam-driven world.” Just three years later Colonal Edwin Drake drilled his first oil well in Pennsylvania and Etienne Lenoir built the prototype for the first commercially viable internal combustion engine.
These experiments led to John Tyndal, an Irish physicist, who proved that concentration of certain gasses in the atmosphere had the potential to alter earth’s climate, effectively confirming discoveries by others, including Foote, whose paper, “Circumstances Affecting the Heat of the Sun’s Rays,” was presented in Albany, N.Y., by Joseph Henry, a male colleague of the Smithsonian.
Foote and her research faded into obscurity for over a century, largely it is surmised because of her gender, until rediscovered in the 1970s by women scholars, leading to overdue recognition within the scientific community.
While obscurity is where at least one political party would like any connection of human activity and climate change to remain, the denialism appears limited to Republicans and the fossil fuel industry, with wide acceptance everywhere else. Anticipating huge payouts based on the uptick of natural disasters, insurance companies are either sharply raising premiums or refusing to issue policies at all in areas predisposed to flooding, landslides or wildfires, like California.
With coastal communities vulnerable to storms and sea level rise going up faster and more densely than non-coastal development — an estimated 33 million homes along the Gulf and Atlantic coasts alone are worth an estimated $10 trillion — many have (and will) suffer extraordinary financial loss because they do not have flood insurance. Many seaside towns have adjusted zoning to require vulnerable homes to be rebuilt on stilts to avoid storm surges or prohibiting waterside construction at all.
However difficult it is on this lovely, last official weekend of a reluctant summer to imagine much beyond how good the water feels or the warmth of the sun languidly gliding across the surface with no particular destination in mind, the respite is as fleeting as the season. I know what’s waiting out there if we don’t act yesterday. I’m consistently baffled, especially by politicians who unconscionably deny what’s obvious to everyone else, putting us all at great risk.
Having spent 35 years working in schools, autumn for me has always been synonymous with a fresh start, a new beginning. As the leaves begin their annual brightening transition as the world around us darkens through late December, I’m hoping we come to our collective senses and minimally acknowledge scientific reality.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
