The Lamoille Regional Solid Waste Management District is a municipal nonprofit with a mission to reduce the quantity and toxicity of the trash generated and disposed in the landfill while maintaining or improving overall environmental quality (air, water, soil), treating customers and employees with respect and operating within a balanced budget.
As we welcome in a new decade, we are particularly excited to celebrate the Year of Organics, as food scraps are no longer able to be disposed of as trash beginning on July 1.
As part of our awareness celebration, we thought we should begin with a reminder about who the Lamoille Regional Solid Waste Management District is and the services provided to our district members. Twelve communities comprise the district: Belvidere, Cambridge, Craftsbury, Eden, Elmore, Hyde Park, Johnson, Morristown, Stowe, Waterville, Wolcott and Worcester. Each town either appoints or elects a representative to serve on the board of supervisors.
The district provides extensive outreach and education on materials management in schools, businesses and in our communities, free use of waste receptacles for community events, sells recycling and composting bins at subsidized rates, offers assistance to member communities for compliance with state solid waste regulations, and hosts annual household hazardous waste events that are free for all district residents.
Additionally, the Lamoille Regional Solid Waste Management District operates facilities in these communities: Craftsbury, Eden, Johnson, Morristown, Stowe and Worcester. It also operates Lamoille Soil, a commercial food scrap composting facility in Johnson.
Last year a total of 3,468 tons of waste, 950 tons of recycling, and 50 tons of food scraps was collected across all six district transfer stations. The district also collects myriad special wastes and is proud to have kept a significant amount of them out of the landfill. To highlight just a few: 6 tons of film plastic, 73 tons of electronic waste, and 3 tons of batteries were collected and recycled.
To support these services, the board of supervisors approved a $1,703,500 operating budget for fiscal year 2020. This budget is generated solely through user fees and disposal surcharges. There is no tax or per-capita assessment charged to member towns.
Our primary goal for programming this year is to help you find the best option for managing your food scraps. As July 1 draws nearer, our docket of events and activities will ramp up, including everything from our annual open house and compost bin sales to how-to workshops and participation in public events, culminating in a community forum in June.
We want to make sure that all district members are motivated and prepared to keep those valuable food scraps out of the trash.
Food scraps can be dropped off now at all Lamoille Regional Solid Waste Management District drop-off locations during regular hours of operation (lrswmd.org), where they are transferred to Lamoille Soil and made into high-quality compost for your garden and landscape needs.
Keep an eye — and ear –— out for what’s coming next in this Year of Organics. Follow us on social media, always reach out to us (888-7317) and we love it when you share your successes with us.
Susan Alexander has been district manager of the Lamoille Regional Solid Waste Management District since 2010.