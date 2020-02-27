As voters consider the tax rate implications of the proposed 2021 budget for Lamoille South school district, voters may have two important questions. Why are the estimated local homestead tax rates increasing, and why are the estimated local homestead tax rates different for each town?
Overall, cost drivers behind the modest budget increase are not due to the merger but are instead caused by rising health insurance premium rates, increased transportation costs and inflationary increases for existing services. These changes result in an estimated adjusted equalized local homestead tax rate increase of 4.4 cents.
However, there is one more step in the tax rate formula, which is the application of the common level of appraisal. After the common level of appraisal, the estimated local homestead tax rate for Elmore is $1.496 (a decrease of 2 cents from 2020), Morristown is $1.505 (an increase of 5.7 cents from 2020) and Stowe is $1.649 (an increase of 10.9 cents from 2020).
The common level of appraisal plays a major role in this year’s estimated local tax rates and it will likely always drive a difference in tax rates in each of the three towns of Lamoille South.
Because Vermont’s education funding system is a statewide system where all towns’ education property taxes are paid into the state’s education fund, the funding formula includes a mechanism to account for differing property assessments in each town’s grand list.
Since towns don’t reappraise every year, the common level of appraisal is calculated based on actual real estate sales in each town and is applied to education property tax rates to account for property values that are higher or lower than their assessed values. This is intended to ensure that all towns pay their fair share of property taxes into the education fund each year.
The good news is that sales data suggests that property values in Morristown and Stowe are higher than their assessed values and have increased from last year. However, this has the effect of increasing the estimated local homestead tax rates slightly in Morristown and significantly in Stowe.
Elmore's property values, hich are historically more variable due to Elmore’s smaller town size, are lower this year as compared to last year, resulting in a decrease in estimated local homestead tax rates from year-to-year. Each town’s common level of appraisal also impacts the non-homestead tax rates for each town in a similar way.
The tax rates included in the proposed budget are estimates. Each year, usually late in the session, the Legislature sets variables in the tax rate formula to generate enough revenue to fund all of Vermont’s education spending. These funds are drawn from homestead and non-homestead property taxes as well as other state revenue sources, and offset by reductions in property tax liabilities for many Vermonters through income sensitivity adjustments.
Voters of Elmore, Morristown and Stowe are encouraged to attend the annual meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 2, in the Peoples Academy gymnasium, and plan on voting early or on Town Meeting Day.
For more information about the budget, tax rates and expanded opportunities for students, read the annual report of the Lamoille South school district, which is can be found at lamoillesouthsu.org/lsuu-board.php or in the town clerk’s offices in Elmore, Morristown and Stowe.
Norm Williams is a Lamoille South school board member from Stowe.