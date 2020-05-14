Over the last few weeks, many of you have reached out for help filing unemployment claims. I understand your frustration and am glad that some of the backlog is getting worked through and many of your claims have been processed.
Last week, the House held a meeting to hear directly from one of the governor’s advisers who was tasked with overseeing fixes to these programs. The Labor Department later assured us that additional capacity was being added to reduce wait times on the phones and improve customer service. We were also told that they are improving their system to speed up processing time for those who were at first deemed ineligible.
While I’m encouraged we’re being told fixes are underway, I’ve heard from too many who can no longer wait. These problems need to be addressed immediately.
If you are still having problems, please reach out to me and I will do what I can to help you through the process.
•••
In the House Human Services Committee, we have been working with the Senate Health and Welfare Committee on making sure child care facilities will be ready to reopen by June 1 — a date set by the governor — and have protocols in place to make sure they are safe.
This involves making sure that financial resources have been allocated to our providers and that they have the tools and supplies they need.
We heard from advocates and providers in committee that they have been having issues receiving funding for having provided care to essential workers’ children. The department has been working through those issues and is expected to be up to date this week. We will be continuing the discussion in committee this Thursday.
•••
Over the last few weeks, there have been numerous retail and personal thefts in our community. Perhaps you saw the WCAX story last week regarding the theft of wheelbarrows from Johnson Farm and Garden.
I have reached out to business owners, Sheriff Marcoux and State’s Attorney Todd Shove to discuss what legislative action can be taken. I have also reached out to members of the House Judiciary Committee and the chief superior court judge. I am planning a community Zoom meeting in the next week. I will post details on Front Porch Forum.
We have got to find a solution.
•••
The 2020 election cycle begins this month when I, and others, will file petitions to be on the ballot for the Aug. 11 primary. Last month, the House passed a law giving the secretary of state the tools needed to conduct elections during the COVID state of emergency.
Several municipalities and school districts are using the law to hold safe votes, including sending every registered voter a ballot to vote by mail. These are wise steps, and I want you to know I will do everything I can to make sure everyone’s right to vote is protected this summer and fall.
In Vermont, you can register to vote, check your voter status, and make sure your information is current by visiting the secretary of state’s website: mvp.vermont.gov.
•••
I have continued to work with my colleagues on the appropriation committees to make sure that our state college system has the funding needed to continue.
I was glad to see that Beth Hill Foy was chosen to serve on the NVU Strong Advisory Committee. She will provide a passionate voice for our community and has creative ideas that will help guide the future of the NVU-Johnson campus. I look forward to working with her and the rest of the committee in the months to come.
•••
Thank you for the opportunity to serve. Please reach out if I can be of any assistance or if you have any questions. I can be reached at 802-730-7171 or dnoyes@leg.state.vt.us.
Dan Noyes, a Democrat from Wolcott, also represents Belvidere, Hyde Park and Johnson in the Vermont House of Representatives. Email letters to news@ newsandcitizen.com.