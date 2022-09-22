American radio broadcaster Paul Harvey was famous for his “and now ... the rest of the story” segments, usually presented as little known or forgotten facts on a variety of subjects. Usually, some key element of the story was held back until the end. So let me share with you the path of events leading to a current dilemma.
Meet a young girl named Norma who, by her own admission, was a rebellious, naïve and ignorant 16-year-old. Working as a roller-skating car hop, she became infatuated by a 24-year-old man with a souped-up 1957 Ford Fairlane.
He introduces her to sex and after repeated sessions, she demands to get married, which they do in June 1964. After she becomes pregnant, he turns violent and abusive. She divorces him before the birth of her daughter in 1965 and returns to live with her mother but engages in drinking and drugs.
Her mother dupes her into signing adoption papers on the premise that her daughter is unfit. On her own now she becomes a lesbian but meets up with a hospital worker in 1967 and gets pregnant again. This time she gives the baby up for adoption. She then embarks on the circuit of pool tournaments and hustling.
At 21, she’s pregnant again, and this time she wants to get rid of the baby. She is referred to Sarah Weddington and Linda Coffee, two lawyers looking for a plaintiff to challenge the Texas anti-abortion law. The lawyers offer to take the case and three Texas justices declare the law unconstitutional based on the Ninth Amendment to the Constitution, which guarantees the right of privacy. But because she was six months pregnant now, it was too late for an abortion. Norma feels duped by her lawyers and gives up the baby for adoption.
Oral arguments for Norma’s case before the U.S. Supreme Court began in 1971, and its opinion was delivered in January 1973. The 7-2 opinion cited the right of privacy in the 14th Amendment.
The decision suggested that the “quickening or animation of the fetus” occurs about the fourth month, and it was generally regarded part of the mother during the first three months and aborting it was not considered homicide. The court chose not to determine when life begins and did not agree that the pregnancy could be ended anytime by whatever means.
During oral arguments, Justice Potter Stewart asked: “If it were established that the fetus was a life, you would have a difficult case, wouldn’t you?”
Weddington admitted that was true.
There is a key word in the ruling in that abortion was implicit in the 14 h Amendment under the guise of privacy.
Reading Justice Byron White’s dissenting opinion, “The Court apparently values the convenience of the pregnant mother more than the existence and development of the life or potential life which she carries.”
And now ... the rest of the story. Norma McCorvey was Jane Roe. The Dallas district attorney who appealed that Texas court’s ruling was Henry Wade.
So there is a legal opinion, and by contrast, a medical opinion that identifies the heartbeat of the fetus at four weeks at 100 beats per minute and that can be tracked back to conception. Ultrasound also verifies a heartbeat.
So, two arguments emerge, one that affirms the right to abortion and one that does not. After pregnancy, three choices emerge: keep the baby, give it up for adoption or kill it.
But the last choice involves life of an unborn human being and therefore is a choice of conscience. In examining the two arguments, they do come to agreement as to the existence of a baby but differ on when it is viable.
Fast forward to 2022 and the June 24 Supreme Court 6-3 ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women Health Organization. The decision opens and closes with the following statement: “Abortion presents a profound moral issue on which Americans hold sharply conflicting views. Furthermore, the Constitution makes no express reference to a right to obtain an abortion.”
It also notes that “the determination of viability of life has changed over the years due to new equipment and improved practices,” and “Roe’s reasoning was exceedingly weak.”
“The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each state from regulating or prohibiting abortion,” the justices wrote, noting that the Roe and Casey decisions arrogated that authority. “We now overrule those decisions and return that authority to the people and their elected representatives.”
So today, on the advent of an election cycle, Proposition 5 will amend the Vermont Constitution.
This proposition is just one sentence, “That an individual’s right to personal reproductive autonomy is central to the liberty and dignity to determine one’s own life course and shall not be denied or infringed unless justified by a compelling state interest achieved by the least restrictive means.”
Can you define what it means? Is the language prescriptive or weasel words, words that can mean anything? Why was this proposition even proposed? Does making something legal exonerate the conscience? Article 22 never mentions women or abortion, and it would allow a woman to eliminate the life of an unborn at any time during pregnancy, including just before delivery of the baby. Is this something that you would want to vote yes on? If you do, it will enshrine the procedure in the Vermont Constitution. Can you live with that on your conscience?
Ken Hoeppner is vice chair of the Cambridge Republican Party.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.