As a healthcare provider in this community, I am writing to dispel some myths that may have been inferred from previous letters to the editor. The opinions in this letter are my own, and do not necessarily represent those of my employer, Northern Counties Healthcare/Hardwick Area Health Center.
Regardless of one’s political orientation or perspective on issues related to reproductive health, it is important to understand the facts.
The ability of women to access complete health services in a timely manner is a fundamental right. This includes abortion.
Access to abortion services was ratified by a 1973 landmark decision, Roe v. Wade, and has been recognized over and over by subsequent decisions at the federal level. Some states have attempted to limit access to abortion services by enacting laws that may create undue barriers, such as waiting periods, parental consent or limitations on public funding.
Vermont has provided additional safeguards for reproductive rights by adding an affirmative right to choose abortion into Vermont state law. House bill 57 was signed into law by Republican Gov. Phil Scott in 2019. This law ensures that if Roe v. Wade was overturned, changes in state law could not undermine a woman’s right to choose abortion.
At the same time, this law also supports a woman’s choice to carry a pregnancy to term, and supports access to contraception and sterilization services.
The law, as it now stands, could be amended in future legislation. Because of this, reproductive rights advocates in Vermont are pursuing a constitutional amendment that would be more long lasting, which would require ratification by two legislative sessions and a public vote.
In Vermont, abortion is not available on demand at any time or for any reason during an entire pregnancy. Any healthcare service, including abortion, must meet strict medical and ethical standards. Data from 2016 (most recent data from the CDC) show that 91.7 percent of abortions occurred in the first trimester (12 weeks or less) and only 1.3 percent of Vermont abortions occurred after 21 weeks.
According to the Vermont Medical Society, no abortion providers perform elective abortions in the third trimester. In other words, when an abortion is performed late in a pregnancy, there is always a compelling medical reason — sexual assault, medical risk to mother’s life, congenital anomaly not consistent with life.
Third trimester abortions are extremely rare, and almost always involve situations where the fetus has no chance of survival, or the life of the mother is at risk.
It is true that abortions are not always performed by physicians. As with other healthcare services, midwives, nurse practitioners and physician assistants who have received appropriate training can all provide comprehensive reproductive and sexual health services, including abortion. The evidence supports their ability to do so safely.
Eliminating barriers to healthcare and providing accurate information is an essential aspect of ensuring equal opportunity for women across the lifespan.
Jeri Wohlberg APRN-BC, is a family nurse practitioner. She lives in Craftsbury.
