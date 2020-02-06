The debate on paid family leave and the state minimum wage was an excellent one. All sides of each issue were well represented, with reasoned arguments made for and against.
There were some who felt a mandatory premium on workers was not appropriate under any circumstance. They believe people should plan for and take care of their own family care needs, whether due to the birth a child or when a loved one becomes ill.
The bill would provide parents up to 12 weeks of leave to care for a newborn. Up to eight weeks of pay would be available for those who care for a family member with a serious illness.
Others reasoned that the cost, $1 a week for a person earning $25,000 a year, for example, was reasonable and could be a big help to keep some income coming in through this insurance program so people could help on the home front during times of need. The premium is 0.2 percent of income up to $137,000 in earnings annually.
Some argued that the program should be voluntary and only those who want the coverage could buy it. While this had some appeal, it was explained that only those with an ill family member would likely buy into the program. It would collapse financially because there would not be a balance of healthy and unhealthy families participating, which would not allow for sufficient funds to sustain the program.
The point was made that, in an aging society such as ours, there are not enough caregivers to help all those in need and that families will need to provide more of the help that is required. Paid family leave, they reasoned, could be a lifeline and help with the obligation of caring for loved ones in a world where so many live paycheck to paycheck and cannot afford to go without an income despite their desire to care for loved ones.
In my own research on this issue, I learned that in California, where paid leave has existed for many years, studies have shown that taxpayer spending on nursing homes has decreased, generating savings as families kept their loved ones home longer before finally using a nursing home. In some cases, nursing home admission was avoided completely.
Finally, there were some who did not want to support the bill because it did not go far enough. They wanted benefits to be available to the individual workers paying the premium so they too could receive some income when they were unable to work due to illness or injury. The Senate balked at that, fearing the cost would be too high, and wanted to start the program off at a slower pace. Others said it did not make sense to deny benefits for someone just because the program was not seen as perfect, prompting some to offer the refrain of “don’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good.”
• The minimum wage discussion was robust also. Some were advocating for low-wage Vermonters to be compensated more fairly and others were worrying that the increased costs to do so would hurt businesses, especially those in more rural areas.
The counter-argument to that was that the cost of goods and services would likely go up slightly to cover the cost of wages as they increased from $10.96 per hour the first year to $11.75, and then to $12.55 the second year. Also, independent analysis by the nonpartisan Vermont Joint Fiscal Office showed that over this two-year period, $121 million in income generated from the increase in minimum wages would be spent back in our communities, helping to spur economic activity and to offset lost business activity that might occur.
Some worried that a minimum wage increase would hurt Medicaid-funded caregiving programs that pay low wages.
While this concern is valid, the problem should be manageable. The proposal voted on last year would have increased the minimum wage to $15 an hour and exacerbated the Medicaid funding issue much more seriously than the current proposal.
Finally, it was noted that some 26,000 children in Vermont live in households with a wage earner making the minimum wage. While these increases would not move these families out of poverty completely, they would surely help.
In the end, after weighing all the pros and cons surrounding these issues, I voted for both of them, believing they will make Vermont a better place to live.
The governor vetoed the paid family leave bill. It is unclear whether the veto will be overridden. We will see if the governor vetoes the minimum wage bill also.
David Yacovone, a Democrat from Morrisville, also represents Elmore, Woodbury and Worcester in the Vermont House.