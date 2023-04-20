Lucy Boyden

S.5, an act relating to affordably meeting greenhouse gas reductions for the thermal sector through efficiency, weatherization measures, electrification and decarbonization has passed the Senate and is now working its way through the House. The bill recently left the House Committee on Environment and Energy and will continue its journey through the appropriations committee and will eventually come to the House floor for a vote.

As passed by the Senate, and requested by the governor, the bill requires a check back to the Legislature in 2025 before any changes can be implemented. The upcoming vote on S.5 will be on whether the Public Utility Commission should further look into the details and design a plan for reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the thermal sector in Vermont. This would kick off a two-year review process that includes public hearings, written comments, legislative reports, rulemaking with all stakeholders, including fuel dealers, and another full round of legislative review and approval in 2025.

