Avram Patt

Avram Patt

As we head toward adjournment, much time and effort will now be spent on resolving differences, major and minor, between the House and Senate versions of bills. The House Committee on Environment and Energy that I serve on has worked on two major Senate bills recently.

On the Affordable Heat Act, S.5., our committee heard testimony and we proposed changes and improvements to this bill. It was approved by the House by a large majority last week and sent back to the Senate. As I’ve noted previously, there has been a lot of serious and troubling misinformation circulated about what this bill does and doesn’t do. The goal of the legislation is to help Vermonters transition away from fossil fuels — and save money on heating bills — by making options like weatherization, heat pumps and advanced wood heat (pellets) much more affordable for many more people.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.