As we head toward adjournment, much time and effort will now be spent on resolving differences, major and minor, between the House and Senate versions of bills. The House Committee on Environment and Energy that I serve on has worked on two major Senate bills recently.
On the Affordable Heat Act, S.5., our committee heard testimony and we proposed changes and improvements to this bill. It was approved by the House by a large majority last week and sent back to the Senate. As I’ve noted previously, there has been a lot of serious and troubling misinformation circulated about what this bill does and doesn’t do. The goal of the legislation is to help Vermonters transition away from fossil fuels — and save money on heating bills — by making options like weatherization, heat pumps and advanced wood heat (pellets) much more affordable for many more people.
The bill prioritizes Vermonters at risk of being left behind in the global transition to clean energy, including rural Vermonters, older Vermonters on fixed incomes, Vermonters living in mobile homes, and low- and moderate-income Vermonters. These Vermonters are the most affected by rising and volatile fuel prices now — $2 a gallon in the last year alone. It does not force anyone to change their heating systems. It does offer options when they want to or may need to.
Importantly, the bill lays out a careful two-year process for research and public input. This includes reports on estimated impact on fuel prices, potential savings to Vermonters across the state, and the nuts and bolts of how the program will be implemented over time. In 2025, the proposed rules will return to the Legislature with this information in hand. The House and Senate will then need to vote to approve, revise or even stop the program. It can’t take effect in 2026 without further full legislative review and approval. I can provide more detail about S.5 to anyone interested.
S.100, a bill related to housing, was first referred to the House Committee on General and Housing and then to the environment and energy committee. We have been taking testimony and it will go to the full House for a vote soon. S.100 is one significant way to increase the amount of housing available to moderate- and lower-income Vermonters.
The parts of the bill our committee has jurisdiction over would allow for more flexibility for locating new housing in Vermont’s towns, villages and cities by allowing and encouraging greater density in defined areas. Specific changes to some environmental regulations and local zoning would allow for additional single family and multifamily housing, subdivision of existing homes into more than one unit and other changes that encourage housing development in places that are able to support them, and offer residents closer access to stores, services, transportation and employment.
Many interested parties have offered suggestions for improvements and changes to the bill that we are considering, and support for the bill overall has been strong.
Avram Patt, a Democrat from Worcester, also represents Morristown, Elmore, Woodbury and Stowe in the Vermont House.
