The 2022 legislative session is underway, and the Human Services Committee has jumped right back into where it left off last year. The committee addresses the policy and bills that pertain to the Department for Children and Families, the Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living and the Department of Health.

This session I am working on two bills that passed the House last session and are now in the Senate Health and Welfare Committee. H.265 creates the office of the child advocate and H.153 develops a process to fund home and community-based service providers like home health agencies, recovery service providers and adult day providers. My hope is that the Senate will take them both up after town meeting.

I also have a couple of bills in for consideration this session. One looks at how we reimburse adult day providers. These agencies provide respite and support services to many in our communities. During the pandemic, three Vermont adult day providers went out of business due to the low reimbursement rates and wage pressures. Payment based on enrollment is not under Medicaid law, but there are other payment methods that are acceptable and may provide a more sustainable revenue model.

The other bill looks at how we tax cannabis sales to adults over 21. There are five licenses that the state has issued that will essentially have first shot at the market when it opens this summer. They are all owned by out of state companies. I propose to tax the sale of cannabis at the wholesale level and additional 5 percent for sales over $5 million. This is a similar structure as to how we tax the manufacture of spirits in Vermont. I am not sure if the 5 percent and $5 million is the best rate and threshold, but it’s now in the hands of the House Ways and Means Committee. Sen. Richard Westman has entered a companion bill in the Senate.

Rep. Kate Donnally and I presented a couple of bills to address housing to the Rural Economic Development Caucus for consideration in an omnibus bill. One would remove the 5-year, 5-mile rule in Act 250 as it pertains to development in village centers and downtowns. The other would remove the need to remediate prime agricultural soils in village centers and downtowns to provide communities that do not have village wastewater facilities the ability to build them without unneeded permitting costs. We need to increase our access to housing for older Vermonters in village centers and downtowns.

I also put in bills to address a gap in access to health care for very low-income Vermonters who are between Medicare and Medicaid and one that looks at moving vehicle inspections from every year to every other year, and how we can mitigate the impact of vehicle inspections on Vermonters who travel long distances between their work and housing.

Dan Noyes, a Democrat from Wolcott, also represents Belvidere, Hyde Park and Johnson in the Vermont House of Representatives.