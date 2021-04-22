Recently during a debate in the House about whether to decriminalize small amounts of a drug called buprenorphine, I could not help but think about the incredible challenges many face coping with addictions.
“Bup,” as it is called, has a chemical in it that can block the dangerous effects of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid. Medical experts testified that not prosecuting those with small amounts could save lives.
There are some who do not trust the system for help, yet they sometimes will come forward for structured treatment, and buprenorphine can sometimes provide a pathway forward, and keep them alive on their journey of treatment and recovery. Ultimately, the bill to decriminalize buprenorphine passed by a wide margin.
One legislator, when explaining her vote, shared that over a three-month period in Vermont 13 women who had been released from prison had died, many from drug overdoses.
She argued that decriminalization would be one more tool in our fight against addictions.
I thought of all the women who suffer such horrible trauma. Studies have shown repeatedly that many women in our prison system have been the victims of trauma.
Many turn to drugs to self-medicate and numb the pain they feel. The depression, anxiety and, sometimes uncontrollable outbursts of anger, are endured for a lifetime.
Last year alone, 525 women were released from Vermont prisons and within just a year over 100 had been sent back to prison.
How do we break the cycle of misery for so many? How do we help those among us, women or men, who have been neglected, abused and forgotten, to find their way?
Many do succeed with help. There is hope, but only if we recognize that random acts of kindness in and of themselves may not be enough. Sometimes the helpers need help so they can give hope to those among us who are adrift.
While the pandemic has demanded much from government and private philanthropy, we must recalibrate our efforts to help those who suffer from trauma and addictions. As one of my friends said to me recently, shame on us if we do not.
Rep. David Yacovone, a Democrat from Morrisville, also represents Elmore, Woodbury and Worcester in the Vermont House.
