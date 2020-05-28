This is a strange year in many ways, but one strange thing is that Vermont’s legislative session has now extended into campaign season for candidates for local legislators.
We publish columns from local legislators as a way to tell readers what the Legislature is doing and how it may affect them.
However, this is the last week that we will publish those columns, because local legislators are now also candidates, and the newspaper needs to treat all candidates equally.
We’re starting a new section, Political Roundup, for brief statements and announcements by local candidates.
Its frequency will depend on how much the candidates have to say.
— Tom Kearney, managing editor