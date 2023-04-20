When Morrisville Water & Light customers talk with us about electricity and energy supply the most frequent questions asked are:
• Am I going to be able to afford electricity in the future?
• We are always asked to conserve energy use. At the same time, we are encouraged to buy electric vehicles and heat pumps that use more electricity. How do these go together?
• With potential electric blackouts across the country and even rumored in Vermont, is the grid and electric supply sufficient to support electric vehicles and more electricity use in general?
Part of the answer is that our energy system is very messy right now. This is the natural result of moving from one solution to another as society looks to combat climate change and reduce its greenhouse gas emissions. We are in the middle of transitioning from an energy system that provided very reliable and affordable, albeit dirty, energy for a hundred years to one that will provide reliable, affordable and clean power for at least the next one hundred years.
If all goes well, this transition should be largely complete sometime in the next decade. As we move from one system to the other, our state and national governments are defining what that energy system can and must include, while those running the electric grid are asking customers to help us keep the lights on during all this transition and change. This will indeed all work out; we just need to have patience and endure a few bumps in the road along the way.
To retain the affordability of electric bills through this transition requires us to couple renewable energy with energy storage. Morrisville Water & Light is managing this transition with a laser focus on reliability and affordability. This means assuring our local hydroelectric generation is operating as well as it can while we hopefully add generation through new means such as micro turbines.
We already have a couple large scale solar projects on our system and, over time, will likely require more. We are also actively working to add a grid-tied battery to the system to help store energy, balance energy load and save customers money. We’ve begun upgrading our grid from the substations, transformers and poles and wires to assure that, as additional electricity is used, we’re able to reliably deliver the power our customers need.
We are also enabling customers to use energy even more efficiently — saving money in the process — by deploying new technologies. This will begin with smart meters, devices that can manage when you use energy without impacting your quality of life. Morrisville Water & Light plans to begin installing these smart meters in 2024.
I’ve worked on these issues here in Vermont, across the United States and globally. If this transition is done right, electricity will be the cleanest and most affordable energy option for the future. Although it is a messy process, it is also an exciting one. By embracing change, new technology and innovation, we can transition to a clean energy system that will sustainably deliver clean and affordable power to Vermonters for generations to come.
Vermonters are no strangers to embracing change and progress. We have a long history of combining Yankee ingenuity and frugality to tackle challenges and move forward. We carry this spirit of ingenuity and frugality in everything we do and will work tirelessly to ensure this transition occurs with excellent reliability and with the cost of electricity and customers’ energy bills at the forefront of our minds.
Scott Johnstone is the general manager of Morrisville Water & Light Department.
