The last of the Hill boys closed the door on their South Burlington hillside barn in the mid-1980s. The two bachelor brothers and their sister maintained the homestead their entire lives, never married and farmed into their late 70s. Sister Janice ran the house. She was a modest, sweet woman with a shock of white hair and a wide, kind smile. The brothers were bashful, hard-working men who loved to tell a good joke.
They were my grandmother’s kin.
I remember them well. Kind people. Modest people. Good Vermonters. The story goes that when Ed and Pud walked their cows to the truck for the last time, they wept. How could they not? Their farm had already been cut in half by the development of Interstate 89. They had no heirs to take over the operation, and both were too old to do it themselves any longer.
And so, it was time to let go. Each cow, by name, was guided into the truck that would take them to their new home. The brothers cried.
The house and barn are still there. I see it every time I drive north into Chittenden County on Interstate 89. It is no longer an operating farm. Hasn’t been for 40 years.
The South Burlington farm where the Hills once raised dairy cows is now dotted with corporate buildings and a few marble Whale’s Tails. From that farm, I am told, my great grandmother would walk to Burlington for a cup of coffee and a chat with my grandmother at her home in the south end of town.
My great grandmother and grandmother both operated boarding houses. The first was at University of Vermont. My great grandparent’s home was the boarding house where the men from the dairy lived. The house has since been relocated to make room for the Davis Center.
I do remember my grandparent’s home well, and I remember the many people who would be at her and grandpa’s dining table. Grandpa took his meals in the kitchen. It’s just the way they worked. And it was a way to squeeze one more person into the dining room.
There, boarders shared a noon meal and very little conversation. The few boarders who lived at the house would retire to the sun porch with the newspaper and a piece of my grandmother’s homemade apricot pie — she was a wonderful cook! The others, who came for meals only, would head back to their jobs. That home on Foster Street was fully four miles, and more than an hour’s walk each way from the Hill Farm. Yet, my great grandmother thought nothing of making the trip into town in her sturdy black shoes.
My great grandparents on my father’s side were also forced off their West Berkshire farm in the late 1930s. It was from there that my grandfather migrated to Burlington to work at the UVM Dairy and how he and my grandmother met. His parents, too old to farm, with their barn destroyed by lightning some years earlier, no children or grandchildren left to maintain the operation of what had once been a thriving farm on 1,000 acres, and no money to pay the back taxes, had to let their farm go.
That property is, thankfully, now owned by one of my brothers. Tim purchased it about 20 years ago. His family now lives there part time. Sugar maples and apple trees have been planted, bee hives, a generations-old family tradition, are stacked in the fields like they had once been, and a host of grandchildren now enjoy a bit of country life that is bred into their bones.
My brother’s children and their spouses, the great-great grandchildren of the earlier Collins relatives, are committed to holding onto the property and making good, honest use of it. That has been their promise. But they cannot afford to live here. So, they spend holidays and vacations on the land, and come up for long weekends when they can. Every visit is an effort to restore a sense of purpose to the property. It has been a true labor of love, with the emphasis on the labor.
We are no longer an agrarian society. We can no longer sustain ourselves in our small towns and communities, on farms or otherwise. Elementary schools and our colleges are closing. The price of land and property has skyrocketed. It has become coveted but not used in a sustainable, communal sense. Our current generation of young Vermonters is moving away. There is little community-owned retail: no local grocer, no small pharmacy, no filling station with an owner/mechanic, no respectable jobs at the grain mill.
How could we have let this happen? Do we not know what we have? What is worth protecting and sustaining about Vermont? Or are we merely pretty photographs on a tourism marketing website? Expensive real estate that only the wealthy can afford to own?
Working farms, working businesses and working people sustain communities.
I am buoyed by the knowledge that there is a rekindling of interest in small farming and food production ventures by the current generation of Vermonters and those who choose Vermont as home. I’m grateful that institutions like the University of Vermont, Vermont Technical College and Sterling College exist to teach new technologies and to sustain old traditions. That gives me hope.
But it doesn’t address the lack of voice in our Legislature on behalf of not just the farmer or all that farming sustains on behalf of our Vermont way of life. Nor does it address the loss of the many small-town enterprises we once depended upon and, to a great extent, took for granted. When legislation to legalize prostitution becomes a topic, when more than 1,250 disparate bills are introduced between the House and Senate in the last year alone, when yet one more governor’s task force, coalition or hybrid office to serve any number of things — commerce, education, health care — with extremely well paid executive teams who aren’t from or among us are created, even though we already have any number of task forces, coalitions, government offices, nonprofits and highly paid consultants of every kind, I’d say we have a lot to do to reconnect to who and what we once were, to work cooperatively and creatively together for the greater good, and to hopefully create a more level playing field that all Vermonters can feel they are a part of as both contributor and beneficiary.
The inequities in Vermont are grossly understated and woefully out of balance. And it’s getting worse. Not only are farms disappearing but small businesses, manufacturers and our schools and colleges. Even our most precious possession, our young generation, is leaving. They are being forced out by the high cost of education, lack of opportunity, low wages, and the high cost of living.
I believe it is imperative that we remember who we once were, and yet, we also must know enough to embrace change in ways that are meaningful, inclusive and kind. It’s more than clinging to nostalgia. It’s legacy and heritage and knowing where we’re going because we know from where we came. It includes and celebrates new ideas but it doesn’t relegate old to the dung heap.
It’s work. Real work. Not the kind of work that keeps one behind a desk enacting policy, but the kind of work that puts food on the table and helps you maintain a more humble, grounded outlook on life. It’s picking berries with your kids. It’s cleaning out a stall and feeding your horse an apple. It’s repairing equipment, attending town meeting and showing up for the annual chicken barbeque to benefit the town’s volunteer fire department and leaving a few extra dollars in the till on your way out the door.
It’s not money. It’s not title. It’s not gaining privilege, power and exclusive access at the expense of others.
It’s knowing that what you put into something is in equal measure to what you get out of it.
I’ll leave you with the following last few lines of a poem by Hayden Carruth, a beloved poet who once made his home in the hills of Johnson. It’s called “Marshall Washer” and comes from Carruth’s collection “In A Distant Land” and it speaks of the “things,” the “remnant of human worth” that doesn’t come with a price tag but is of inestimable value.
I dare say, more value than those things we seem to covet. By the way, Marshall Washer was a real person, not a fictional character. So before we lose the sense of the real Vermont, perhaps some may need this reminder, while others may need an introduction. I’m sure Carruth wouldn’t mind that I share it with you, nor would Marshall Washer. Nope. They wouldn’t mind a’tall.
“How can I learn the things
that are not transmissible?
Marshall knows them.
He possesses them, the remnant
of human worth to admire
in this world, and I think to envy.”
Mary L. Collins lives in Lake Elmore.
