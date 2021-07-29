To the Editor:
The word discriminate has both a negative and a positive meaning. The negative one is to make an unjust distinction in the treatment of different groups of people on the grounds of ethnicity, sex or age. Positively, it means, simply, good judgement. (“Religious schools can now get tax dollars; can they still discriminate?” July 8, 2021)
Can one judge correctly and honestly to the meaning ascribed to Bishop Marshall Catholic School? Are they being hateful or acting in good judgement based on the conflicts in the religious moral teachings and the applicant’s lifestyle?
Yes, a secular private or public school would have a different outcome as it does not hold to the same morals or teachings as a religious school.
The origin of the saying separation of church and state arose when the Baptist church wrote to Thomas Jefferson hoping that religious liberty, free from state tampering, would be a key part of the American vision. (In England and elsewhere, religion was controlled by the government, be it monarchy or other).
Jefferson explained that the intent of the establishment clause and free exercise clause of the First Amendment built a wall of “separation of church and state.” This amendment ensures both that the government doesn’t show preference to a certain religion and that the government doesn’t take away an individual’s ability to exercise their faith. Free exercise means you may have a faith and you may live according to it.
Which brings us to the idea of protected classes. Herein lies a problem, the conflict of rights. Something I read puts it best: “I am open to granting any right to someone to live how they want to up until the point it starts infringing on other people’s rights. All reasonable people are interested in accommodating others so that they can feel respected regardless of the choices they are making, so long as no impinging is done on pre-existing rights of others.”
So, perhaps we leave it to an individual’s conscience what he chooses to do when faced with this conflict. That should be respected.
Yes, the Savior teaches to love your neighbor as yourself, and letting one’s friend or neighbor know when they are heading down a wrong or hurtful path. He said, “Neither do I condemn you; now go and sin no more.”
Nancy Carpenter
Greensboro
