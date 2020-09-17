To the Editor:
I have known Jeannine A. Young for over 30 years and worked with her when she was a village trustee for Derby Center for 15 years.
During her time as a trustee she obtained knowledge in the workings of municipal government as well as acquiring land, grants and dealing with contractors while spearheading the construction of the water treatment facility. She also developed its rate structure.
While serving the village, Young and her husband Joe raised three successful sons and she homeschooled her youngest for 7th grade.
I want a representative in Montpelier who focuses on issues such as the economy, education, health care, working families and family values. She does the research necessary to successfully get the job done. If I could, I would vote for Jeannine Young and I encourage everyone who can to do so.
Elizabeth A. Bumps
Derby
