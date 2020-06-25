To the Editor:
Just think of the last time you took a joyride in your car or went on a family trip on a plane. You probably loved that trip or vacation but did you ever think of what consequences it had on our home, our world?
Well, today I intend to inform you about the biggest problem the human race has ever seen. In about the early 1780s, the world started to change. This was mainly because of the Industrial Revolution. Then, in the 1950s, people called this change pollution. Little did they know this major problem could be worse than cancer or poverty. Little did they know this change could end them all.
On April 4, 1970, a man named Gaylord Nelson invented a new holiday called Earth Day. “Our goal is not just an environment of clean air and water and scenic beauty. The objective is an environment of decency, quality and mutual respect for all other human beings and all other living creatures” — that was one of Gaylord Nelson’s more famous quotes about the environment and all living things within it.
Gaylord loved all living things and even humans. He realized that the Earth was too valuable to risk losing and so he helped us see what he had always seen. And that thing was not just the world changing, but the world changing for the worse. He knew we had to do something, but not quite what. There were a few obvious solutions and some of those were: stopping and going back to living like people a long time ago did. Another was to try to get a way to stop this as it was younger and try to find a way to get rid of pollution all together. Of course this was in the 1950s and so that failed but he had a few other ideas to fix it too.
I am not going to get too deep into that but the point is it is 2020 and we still have a problem. And sure, it has gone down because of COVID-19 but the problem will just get worse and if we don’t address it we could cause this whole planet and everything in it to be ruined. I am not saying that anyone is meaning to do this but if you are reading this, please help. Whether helping is just joining in on Green Up Day, or buying an electric car, you are helping our world become a better place.
Jack Neckers
Age 10
Eden
