To the Editor:
Once again I am pleased to have the opportunity to re-elect Dave Yacovone to the Vermont House of Representatives. Dave serves Elmore, Morrisville, Worcester and Woodbury with honesty, intelligence and kindness. Now more than ever, I desire these qualities in elected officials.
Yacovone cares deeply about our communities and Vermont as a whole. He is thoughtful about what he says. He has compassion for people in need, and considers the limits of what government can and should do as he makes decisions. Yacovone listens to his constituents before he decides, and he takes the time to explain his positions.
If you don’t know him, I encourage you to get to know him in the coming weeks. You may see him campaigning on a street corner wearing his vote mask or read some of his opinions in last week’s News & Citizen. You can reach out to him by phone or email. Then, join me in voting for Dave Yacovone on or before Nov. 3.
Rachel A. Duffy
Morristown
