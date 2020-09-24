To the Editor:
I have never met anyone who brings such a combination of experience, empathy, balance, fair-mindedness, dedication and understanding to our region and our state than Dave Yacovone.
We are remarkably fortunate to have him as our state representative. Upon meeting him, one quickly realizes that this is a person genuinely interested in serving the needs of our towns and state. For over 45 years, Yacovone has applied his remarkable combination of skills to help serve where there is a concern.
Just a few of his qualifications: lifetime achievement award from Prevent Child Abuse Vermont; chief counselor of Champlain Valley Work and Training Programs; personnel director, Copley Hospital; nursing home administrator for 20 years; commissioner of Department of Aging and Disabilities; overseeing many departments within the state Agency of Human Services; commissioner for the Vermont Department for Children and Families; four years with the Vermont Legislature, serving on the House Appropriations Committee, with a combined eight years with the Legislature; and many awards for his legislative service.
With all these qualifications, Yacovone is a humble, open-minded person whose primary goal is to be of help to others. Let’s do our part to make sure he gets reelected to the Vermont Legislature.
Rev. Dr. Clark and Lucy Callender
Morrisville
