To the Editor:
I support Dave Yacovone for another term in the Vermont Legislature for Morristown, Elmore, Woodbury and Worcester. He has demonstrated tremendous capability in managing budgets, reaching out to his constituents and getting results. He has participated in nearly every local government and non-profit board in the county and brings tremendous knowledge of the needs and aspirations of the area. Yacovone managed a department of the Vermont government as well as several private enterprises including being drawn out of retirement to serve as an interim manager of one of the largest health care providers in the county.
On a more personal note, I know that Yacovone has a very optimistic and positive outlook on solving today’s many challenges. He leads toward light and harmony rather than fear and derision. When it comes to helping individuals and businesses hit hard by the pandemic, he is devoted.
On Nov. 4 we can say we voted devoted. Join me in voting for Dave Yacovone on or before Nov. 3.
Urban Martin
Morristown
