To the Editor:
For those of you who haven’t met Dave Yacovone, it’s something to put on your bucket list. He is a wonderful listener — he hears and thinks about what you tell him. And, he takes what he hears about straight to the committee room and the floor of the Legislature.
Yacovone is willing to change his mind, and to take risks when he believes his constituents feel differently from his party.
Politics is complicated and difficult. Yacovone’s work for us in Montpelier is extraordinary. I encourage everyone to vote for Dave Yacovone if you haven’t already.
Steve Ames
Elmore
