To the Editor:
I am writing this letter to support Dave Yacovone for Representative from Morrisville, Elmore, Woodbury and Worcester. Yacovone’s experience, not only in state government but also in the field of human services, has served the citizens of these towns very well over the past few years.
He has the capacity to listen to both sides of an issue combined with an amazing ability to discern the interconnectedness of the many issues that face the Legislature in these difficult times, and then make a reasoned and balanced decision based upon his experience.
In addition, Yacovone is always available to listen to the concerns of his constituents and do whatever he can to assist them in resolving their issues. He is a calm, steady voice during these troubled times, and we are very fortunate to have a man of his integrity, compassion and experience represent us in the Legislature.
I urge you to cast your vote for Dave Yacovone in the upcoming election.
Rev. Pat Thompson
Wolcott
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.