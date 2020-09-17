To the Editor:
Please join me in voting for Dave Yacovone for the Vermont House of Representatives for the Lamoille-Washington district.
He is a passionate and compassionate man who cares deeply for all people, for the success of the state, as well as for the success of local communities.
When I reached out to him to find out how we could have a food dropoff in Lamoille County during the pandemic, Yacovone responded immediately and a food dropoff was scheduled. Hundreds of people in our community received free food to tide them over during this crisis.
When I reached out to him to find out how the Morristown Select Board could get the state to move a little quicker in getting our gravel pit approved, he once again came through. A much needed site visit was scheduled.
Yacovone is a champion for the marginalized and is an activist for all. He gets the job done. Join me on Nov. 3 to vote for an honest and extremely reliable man as our representative.
Judy Bickford
Morrisville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.