To the Editor:
As the Nov. 3 general election approaches I am reminded of the important choices we will make for the future of our state and nation. Fortunately, here in Elmore, Morristown, Woodbury and Worcester we have good options for who will represent us in Montpelier.
One of my two choices for representative will be David Yacovone. We need his honesty, empathy and respect for those in need as we make difficult legislative decisions in the near future. His past experience as our voice in the legislative process will also serve us well.
Yacovone cares for the future of all Vermonters and our local voice will be strengthened if we send him back to Montpelier this fall.
David Ford
Morrisville
