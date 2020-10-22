To the Editor:
To the voters of Morristown, Elmore, Woodbury and Worcester, Dave Yacovone is running for re-election as state representative, and I know him to be an honest, well-spoken and compassionate leader who cares about the rights and freedoms of Vermonters.
He is passionate about the future of Vermont and her people, our taxes, wages, and the current pandemic. He understands global warming and its effects on us, our health and well-being.
He will continue to fight for you, for us. Give him your vote.
Yvette Mason
Morrisville
