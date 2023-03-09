To the Editor:
Richard W. Carrell is searching for the solution. Prayers aren’t stopping shooting sprees. First, there’s no one NRA spokesperson. We’re millions strong and we all care. (“America’s killing fields continue to haunt us,” Feb. 23, 2023)
We Second Amendment folks don’t spew senseless arguments as he accuses. We know that there’s no way to take the guns away. Outlaw something like booze or drugs and the black market gets rich. He’s partially right that George Washington and the Founding Fathers would be mortified about people like you. I went to a good college too, just not in Washington, D.C.
The military or defense weapons that everyone with a pulse can get are multi-rounded with ammo clips. Try to take them away from the teens defending their country against Russia.
The Second Amendment is not because the deer are coming. Yes, people hunt with handguns and shotguns work as defense weapons for home. Do you hear me belittling you for being a Democrat? Are you even from Vermont? Do you not know you live in a gun state?
I’m in line at Price Chopper and a mother with child in a shopping cart in front of me has a 40 caliber Glock on her hip and the biker guy in the next line over is wearing the same. I feel safer when I see this.
That’s why Vermont and Maine have little gun crime. And no, he’s not wrong that people who carry guns are paranoid. That mother could have a dangerous bear problem. Parents have stopped proper parenting and Scouting. High schools use to have shooting teams. It amazes me when someone moves to Vermont and tries to knock guns. Like people that move next to an airport, gun club or known hooker section and then complain.
I’m pretty much an archery guy but the best I’ve watched is on YouTube by Beau of the Fifth Column series. One of his videos is titled “Let’s talk about a comprehensive gun control strategy,” and it’s brilliant.
I’d like to extend an invitation to meet our shooting club at the next open house on Garfield Road.
Jeal Breckenridge
Morrisville
