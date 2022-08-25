To the Editor:
I would like to offer a possible solution to tractor trailers getting stuck in Smugglers Notch. If there were booths posted on both sides of the mountain to collect a small fee for traveling through it would prevent trucks from entering.
Booths could be located at turnaround points in Cambridge and Stowe and be temporary structures. This would also provide a few extra jobs for students, retirees or teachers looking to supplement their summer income. The money collected could be used for paying these employees as well as providing improvements to the Notch itself. Local commuters could purchase a deeply discounted season pass or be given a free pass to travel.
Karen A. Cayton
Jeffersonville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.