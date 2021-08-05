To the Editor:
The pandemic showed us what parents of young children and early childhood educators have known for decades: Our economy doesn’t work without child care.
Public policies haven’t evolved to support the reality that most families today need two incomes to make ends meet. Then there are single parent homes. Seven out of 10 Vermont children under age 6 have all available parents in the workforce. Families need child care, and businesses need employees who are available and not stressed about where their child is.
Making sure families have access to affordable, high-quality child care is essential for Vermont’s recovery and economy right now, but there are also long-term benefits for our children, families and communities. A recent Harvard study showed that “children who attended high-quality, early childhood education programs were less likely to be placed in special education, less likely to be retained in a grade and more likely to graduate from high school than peers who didn’t attend such programs.”
The child care system we have today isn’t working for anyone. Parents can’t afford to pay more, and early childhood educators are making poverty wages, leading to extremely high turnover and staffing crisis for child care programs. A Vermont preschool teacher earns, on average, $20,000 less than a kindergarten teacher with similar qualifications and training.
It’s horrible that the people that care and teach our youngest citizens in the most critical time in human development are treated as grunt workers.
In order to support Vermont’s current and future workforce, we need to invest in making sure early childhood educators — the workforce behind the workforce — are paid fairly and have the support they need to provide high-quality child care that families can access and afford.
Laurie Rapp
Morrisville
