To the Editor:
Attention Lark Shields (“If you don’t hunt, you still have a voice,” Letter to the Editor, Oct. 22, 2020).
You know full well when the hunting seasons open and close. Therefore, you should be aware of the warnings that inform you about the areas you are hiking in are in fact being actively hunted. You are cautioned about using those areas during the hunting season.
Whether or not you like it, you as a hiker do not actively contribute financially to the use of the areas that are being used by hunters. You should respect the fact that our hunting seasons are limited to seasonal timeframes.
You are using Vermont and hiking as a personal issue to benefit your underlying major issue, which is anti-hunting.
All hunters are required to take a hunter safety course. No exceptions. Also, the majority of hunters belong to various clubs or organizations that do in fact promote hunting safely as well as safe handling of all firearms. We’re taught to identify our target, and to make sure we have a safe shot.
You mentioned you have had out-of-state visitors that love to hike with you. Where do you get off taking your out-of-state visitors into areas that are being actively hunted? I’ll bet you didn’t bring that point to their attention.
Last but not least, you have a right to voice your opinions. You do not have a right to jeopardize people’s lives to justify your cause.
Vincent Kodes
Morrisville
