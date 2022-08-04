To the Editor:
After reading Carole Vasta Folley’s column I was a bit irritated but put the paper aside for several days. I picked it up again today and reread her perspective, “Tragic and cruel subjugation of women continues.” (July 14, 2022)
I cannot understand why so many people think the overturning of Roe v. Wade limits a woman’s control of her own body. If prayer was still allowed in school, children were taught right from wrong, to respect God and country, and morality and discipline were used according to the Bible — at home as well as at school — there would be no need for government laws on abortion, which is not only about the rights of women.
I am very glad I was born in 1933 and had loving, God-abiding parents who didn’t always attend church if farm chores were running late but believed in not sparing the rod as the Bible states, which helped me to become grounded in decency, loyalty, truth, faith and love.
If girls were taught decent behavior and dress, there wouldn’t be a need for abortions in many cases. My mother always said, “A woman can run faster with her skirt up than a man can with his pants down.”
If boys were taught to respect girls, including their sisters, you wouldn’t have all these sex problems, but parents today were never taught so they think like Folley.
Of course, I was upset with equal rights when that was all the rage. It gave me the privilege to open my doors, let a man go first, wait on myself and many other things that pushed us women off the pedestal we used to be on.
The Lord created us all and gave us our own jobs. That is why men and women don’t think alike and shouldn’t for a perfect balance. I don’t believe the Lord is happy with legalizing murder and immorality, even if President Joe Biden says, “for God’s sake.”
Joyce R. Greene
Craftsbury
