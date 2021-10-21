To the Editor:
Should a minority or majority of legal voters decide the important decisions for a town?
Many of the legal voters of Wolcott are unable to attend March Town Meeting because they are unable to get time off from work or due to some other legitimate reason. This does not mean that a legal voter should be punished by not being allowed to vote in important matters concerning how their town is run and how their tax dollars are being spent.
I have been visiting people in Wolcott to get their signatures for a petition because I believe the people of my town have a right to vote whether they attend town meeting or not. I am not trying to rid Wolcott of town meeting, as some would have people believe. I am simply trying to say that taxation without representation is wrong.
More people voted during March Town Meeting 2021 than in the two previous years. There was no town meeting because of COVID-19, but Australian ballot was the factor in the turnout of voters. In 2019, the floor vote was 125 at the meeting. In 2020, the floor vote was 184. During 2021, the vote was 232.
These figures do not include the school budget, which is separate from the town budget. Because the Wolcott school budget is Australian ballot, those figures are much higher than the voter turnout for Wolcott’s town budget.
I was told recently at a selectboard meeting by one resident that I was wasting my time with this petition. My time would be better spent renting a van and picking up the “shut-ins” as she referred to them. I resent people being called such an undignified name because they may be unable to get out and about as easily as some.
Perhaps, this person would like to help with the cost of the van, or maybe, she ought to understand that they may not be able to sit for any length of time at a meeting or have difficulty with other issues. They should still have a say in what goes on in this town whether they can or can’t make it to town meeting. She needs to meet some of these so-called shut-ins that she refers to because I don't know to whom she is referring. I see only people, not "shut-ins."
Many Wolcott residents do care about their town, or they would not have signed my petition. They have been kind enough to allow me into their homes to talk about their family, work and more.
I have enjoyed meeting those I don’t know and spending time with those I do know.
There will be another petition going around soon for the town budget, which is not to be confused with the school budget, which is already voted on by Australian ballot.
Karen McKee
Wolcott
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.