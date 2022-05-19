To the Editor:
On June 7, there will be a special town meeting 6 p.m. at the Wolcott Elementary School to vote on the necessity and right of Wolcott voters to have Australian ballot to elect town officers.
For too long, only people that attended town meeting had the right to elect officials. This needs to end. The mistaken belief that if “people really cared” they would attend the yearly town meeting needs to be examined a little more closely. We are no longer living in the 1940s when people could go to town meeting because of their way of life.
Times have changed. Men and women cannot always attend due to their jobs or other valid reasons. Before COVID-19, one could attend town meeting and see that few people were there because they were unable to take time off from work.
I know this for a fact because I have asked many people why they don’t attend. It helps to talk to people rather than assume or put out questionnaires. Those who do attend are often retired with a generous retirement fund, have the day off due to the type of work that gives them this freedom, have transportation, as well as being free from illness to name just a few reasons for those who can attend.
This does not give them more of a right than others to decide who is an elected town official. The rest of the missing population pays taxes, too.
The towns of Hardwick and Hyde Park have Australian ballots for town officers. Morristown has it for the selectboard. Stowe had it only during COVID-19, but some are thinking that needs to change.
Should a taxpayer be punished and not allowed to vote because their mortgage, rent, or whatever other valid reason they may have for not attending town meeting? It resembles voter suppression.
I have been called inconsiderate and disrespectful by some members of the community for starting the petition that brought about this special town meeting. There is nothing in it for me, and I can take the child-like name-calling.
Democracy only works if it doesn’t prevent others from their say or vote. I certainly do not want to live under communism. Do you?
So, Wolcott voters please come and vote. Even if it gets shot down, I won’t stop until all are allowed to have their say.
Karen McKee
Wolcott
