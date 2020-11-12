To the Editor:
Some times, as individual voters, we wonder if our vote really matters.
At the last presidential election the person I voted for did not win. The person I voted for in the 2020 presidential election did win.
So how do we determine whose vote is more valuable? Is your vote and my vote only important when our candidate wins? The answer to this last question is a resounding no. Why? Because you and I are mentioned the U.S Constitution, right at the beginning.
“We the people ...” are given the power of voting and choosing who we want to be our leaders.
Win or lose, we are fulfilling our patriotic responsibility by the sheer act of voting. That’s right, you and I are very important parts of American democracy. The proof of our significance is well illustrated by this quote from Eleanor Roosevelt:
“It is not so much the powerful leaders that determine our destiny, as the much more powerful influence of the combined voice of the people themselves.”
Yes, you and I are both winners.
Jack Anderson
Hyde Park
