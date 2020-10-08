To the Editor:
Like hundreds of others, our family will deeply miss Dave Sequist. He is the James Herriot of Vermont. If he had written a book, it would certainly be a best seller.
I have owned dozens of animals in my lifetime, and Dave treated most of them. But my story is a bit different than most. He actually made the path to my own career, owner of Bear Pond Books in Stowe, clearer. Shortly after I bought Bear Pond Books, Bill Jasperson authored a documentary book, titled "A Day in the Life of a Veterinarian,” featuring Dave Sequist.
Being a newbie, I believe I ordered an astounding 10 copies on my first order. I had every copy on hold before it arrived. Wow, I was on a roll! So, I ordered 20 copies. Same thing. Additionally, it was pre-Christmas. I had greatly underestimated how many people would want that book.
Every order coming in had a huge yellow pad list of holds. Pre-computer, of course. Soon the pressure was on, it was nearing Christmas, it felt like the whole state wanted that book. Soon I was ordering 100 at a time, absolutely unheard of in my short career. I remember phone calls with Little, Brown, getting rush orders and more and more of them. It was heady stuff. My very first best seller, local author and subject, a hit combination but fueled by Dave's popularity.
After the rush was over, it was clear, bookselling was my calling, and I realized how important the local market was, which gave me thought to develop those sections of my store. After the move from the Carlson Building to the Depot Building, our Vermont and Local author section became the largest and most lucrative in our store. So, thank you, Dave, for all you have done for my beloved animals, and for me personally, forging a career of 35 years in bookselling. Godspeed my friend.
Susan Adams
Hardwick
