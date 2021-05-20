To the Editor:
Vermont is no stranger to the wanton waste of wildlife. Photos of coyote carcasses nailed to trees and crows killed in shooting contests with their lifeless bodies lined up for bragging rights, are easily found on Vermont social media. Wanton waste can be defined as hunting or trapping wildlife and not using any of the meat, fur or other body parts.
Unlike other states, Vermont has no wanton waste prohibitions on game or furbearer species. A letter was sent to the state fish and wildlife board by a retired game warden in 2018 where he documented concerns as to the amount of wasteful killing he witnessed over the years from muskrats to deer to coyotes. Not surprisingly, the board never took up his petition, so Protect Our Wildlife decided to take it to the Legislature where there’s a better chance for democracy.
The chair of the House Natural Resources Fish & Wildlife Committee convened a working group in 2019 with the purpose of stakeholder groups working together on agreeable bill language to ban wanton waste. The group consisted of Fish & Wildlife Commissioner Louis Porter, a sportsmen’s lobbyist, and a Vermont representative from the Humane Society of the United States.
Countless hours of meetings, emails and discussions resulted in a compromise — or so we thought — that wildlife subject to a hunting or trapping season would be utilized. The legislation offered multiple exemptions, including wildlife killed in defense of property.
Fast forward to May 2021, when it came down to the wire and the commissioner was asked if he supported the bill language in preparation for a committee vote. The obfuscation began and he offered language that would strip the legislation of any meaningful protections for wildlife. Commissioner Porter’s bill language would only require retrieval and disposal of wildlife, with no requirement to utilize the animal in any way, which defeats the entire spirit of this legislative effort.
The ruse of the working group was a complete waste of government resources and time. As a grassroots, Vermont nonprofit, Protect Our Wildlife, the David in this David & Goliath story, has spent so much of our limited resources on this. To have the most powerful lobbyist — commissioner Porter — who should be working for all Vermonters, not just sportsmen, pull the rug out from under us, is a clear indication of a broken wildlife governance model.
Brenna Galdenzi
President
Protect Our Wildlife
