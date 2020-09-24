To the Editor:
I am writing in response to Tom Sheppard’s letter (News & Citizen, Sept. 10), and I hope I am not the only one. I commend Sheppard for listening to, or reading the 1619 Project from the New York Times Magazine, an examination of the legacy of slavery in America.
I listened to the podcast, but his letter encouraged me to dig deeper into the project, which includes the podcast, more than 10 essays, poems and prose written by contemporary authors based on moments in the historical timeline, and a historical photo exhibit of slavery. Therefore, I thoroughly commend local teachers who are exploring it and using it to supplement their curricula. In fact, there are local community groups, such as REAL (Racial Equity Alliance of Lamoille), working hard to encourage our schools to evolve their curricula toward an antiracist one. We welcome all those interested in getting involved; find us at REAL on Facebook.
I hope I speak for younger generations who are not satisfied with the status quo that has been handed down to us in regard to racism and injustice. We want better. We want our children to learn the history of our nation and our world from diverse voices, and not just in February during Black History Month.
We will consider new definitions of capitalism, histories of voter suppression and medical inequality and explore mass incarceration. We will challenge the 400 years of racist propaganda systematically and purposefully spread by those in power, which have created the status quo, the history education received by previous generations. We will watch documentaries like “13th” and read “non-history history books,” books like “Stamped” by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi.
We will stand in protest on Main Street in Morrisville, kneeling for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, in solidarity for Black lives. We will read the article, “We are committing educational malpractice: Why slavery is mistaught — and worse — in American Schools” (1916 Project), and petition our schools to make change. For hundreds of years the fact checking has been done by white scholars and white voices.
The 1619 Project is not mistruths; they are truths from silenced voices. There has been critique of the project, and this opens the door for meaningful discussion that our children and community need to have.
In regards to your Freedom of Information Act inquiry, I ask you to please cut our school administrators some slack. They worked tirelessly through the summer to develop safe plans for bringing our kids back to school to learn. We are grateful for their work in this unprecedented situation.
We do not accept the status quo. We will strive to make our land inclusive and safe for all residents. Lastly, Mr. Sheppard, I encourage you to listen to the Brave Little State podcast entitled “How to Support Vermonters of Color: ‘Listen to Us.’ ”
These are our neighbors, our fellow Vermonters, asking us to listen to their experiences and trust what they are telling us.
Why not listen? Why not learn? Why not educate? It will be uncomfortable, no doubt, but it will not kill us, and over time, it will protect the lives of so many others.
Kipp Bovey
Elmore
