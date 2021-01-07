To the Editor:
How many who were glad to see H.57 signed by Gov. Phil Scott in 2019, and who support Prop 5, hope that Raphael Warnock will win a Senate seat in Georgia this week? Warnock has unabashedly proclaimed his support for the murder of preborn children, as well as killing babies who manage to survive botched abortions.
Unconscionable.
As we approach the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., are you aware that he courageously fought to secure the human and civil rights for not only the black people of Georgia and the South, but all persons? And yet when you support abortion, you blatantly deny the humanity and rights of preborn children.
How is your attitude toward these defenseless babies any different from those who savagely beat and murdered the non-violent marchers of the 1960s who simply demanded the basic human rights our Declaration of Independence, Constitution and Bill of Rights had already guaranteed, yet were still being denied?
Do you, who are grateful that women were finally granted their long-overdue right to vote, support the horrifically violent killing of preborn children through abortion? Are you not repeating history by doing exactly the same thing as those who justified the demonic inhumane treatment and murder of their fellow human beings in Nazi Germany and Selma, Ala.?
Do you imagine yourself to be a noble champion of the rights of minorities, animal rights and a defender of the most vulnerable among us, while, at the same time, valuing your own opinion, popularity or political career more than you care that the innocent blood of one million babies is shed each year in the United States?
If you who support abortion today lived in 1860, would you have said, “Well, I am personally not pro-slavery, but I support my neighbor’s right to own slaves if he chooses. Slavery is an intensely personal and private decision to be made between the slave trader and the slave holder.”
Or in 1942, “I myself would never kill a Jewish person, but the Nazis should be free to exercise their political autonomy to kill them if they choose. If they’re going to commit genocide, let’s at least ensure that it is safe, legal and rare.”
Do you imagine that you would have proudly marched in 1965 with Dr. King for civil rights and against racial injustice, while at the same time denying justice for and the humanity of preborn babies? If so, this is grave deception, and completely antithetical to honoring the memory of this great leader.
Martin Green
Morrisville
