To the Editor:
I find it morally impossible not to express my feelings about the inexcusable tragic death of a 5-year-old white child riding his bike in his own front yard. He was shot point-blank in his head by a neighbor, a 25-year-old Black man, as his two sisters watched.
I am appalled that no major news networks, except Fox News, had any coverage on this tragic death for many days after it happened. The only coverage I had seen and read was from conservative people who know right from wrong.
Apparently, Cannon Hinnant’s death doesn’t fit the Democrats’ and liberals’ agenda and narrative. But, they have had endless coverage on a Black man who was killed by a white police officer.
I am sure that if this situation were different and it was a white man that point-blank shot and killed a 5-year-old Black boy, the coverage would have been immediate and worldwide. Riots would have ensued.
So, if you are a Black convicted criminal, breaking the law again, apprehended and unnecessarily killed by a white police officer, then you will be given an American flag.
But, if you are a 5-year-old white boy, riding his bike, and who hasn’t committed any crimes and is just getting started on his life’s journey — nothing? What am I missing here? Where is the equity? Where is it that all lives matter? What happened to morals, knowing right from wrong, respecting other/elders, helping our neighbors and raising our kids to become respectable, healthy adults?
All this has been replaced with non-accountability, entitlement, drug, alcohol and tobacco addictions, and obesity. These problems are always someone else’s fault. Keep yourself a victim. No self-discipline. No boundaries.
We need to somehow stop the violence, the riots and crimes against others, the needless and tragic deaths of adults and children. Let’s address the mental health issues, raise our children with discipline, respect and religion. As adults, let us be healthy, caring role models for our children and humanity.
I, also, was once a 5-year-old boy riding my bike. Remember Cannon Hinnant.
Terry Taylor
Craftsbury
